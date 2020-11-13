Lions’ Adrian Peterson Hands out Awesome Gift to Teammates [LOOK]

Swanky gifts are a big way for NFL players to connect and show their thanks for helping each other on the field. Adrian Peterson may have just broken the mold with this as it relates to the Detroit Lions.

Recently, some photos on Instagram surfaced of Peterson apparently handing out electric bikes to teammates on the offense. Wideout Marvin Hall and tight end T.J. Hockenson posted about the bikes and how cool they were, and gave Peterson a shoutout for the gifts via tag.

Here’s a look:

Based on several Instagram stories, it seems that Adrian Peterson handed out electric bikes to a bunch of his teammates today. pic.twitter.com/mBRQOitRRL — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) November 10, 2020

According to Peterson, there was a reason behind the rewards for the players. The reason he did this random act of gifting was in order to reward the team for him passing Barry Sanders on the all-time rushing attempt list.

Whatever the reason, it’s a fantastic and sick gift for the Lions to be getting from Peterson. The team will likely hope that Peterson can smash some more records the rest of the way.

Adrian Peterson vs. Barry Sanders

This season, Peterson has already passed Barry Sanders in one key way. He already passes him for all-time rushing attempts, and with a strong finish to the year, could pass him on the all-time rushing yardage list.

The comparison between Peterson and Sanders is uncanny. Both were excellent runners in their prime and while Sanders walked away at age 30, Peterson has only seemingly gotten better with age and continues to dominate in his own way.

Adrian Peterson Stats

In his career, Peterson has been one of the more productive backs in football, so it’s not a surprise to see him setting more marks and handing out the hardware as a result. The 2012 NFL MVP stuck with the Vikings from 2007-2016, then landing with the Saints and Cardinals and finally in Washington for the last 2 seasons before coming to Detroit. Peterson is a lock to be in the Hall of Fame soon once his career ends given his exploits. The former Oklahoma Sooner is also a 7 time Pro Bowl player and a 4 time first team All-Pro runner as well.

This season, Peterson could make NFL history with the Lions if the season finishes well enough. Peterson’s 14,216 career rushing yards coming into 2020 currently ranks fifth all-time, and he trails Barry Sanders’ 15,269 yards. That means Peterson could surpass Sanders this season if he rushes for another 703 yards the rest of the season. So far, he isn’t exactly on track to getting that done given his 350 rushing yards to this point in time through Week 9.

It would be an interesting post script if Peterson was to play the last years of his career with the Lions and manage to surpass Sanders in this way as well. That’s especially true given his standing as a long time Lions rival and classic tormentor.

If Peterson manages to get this done, it’s likely that he will celebrate with more big purchases like this for his teammates. That’s something which should motivate the team to come through for their running back the rest of the way for more swag.

