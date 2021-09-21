Adrian Peterson Impressed With Viral D’Andre Swift Run: ‘He Got Up’

The Detroit Lions didn’t have much to cheer about in the second half of a beatdown loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, but there was one play that stood out above all the rest in the game as a bright spot for the team.

Late in the fourth quarter in garbage time with the Lions playing out the string against the Packers, D’Andre Swift was running with the ball and turned in an impressive play. He stopped, sized up a Green Bay defender and hurdled the hapless player with relative ease after standing almost still.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

The big play got the attention of the internet world, of course, and perhaps the most famous onlooker to be impressed was former Lions running back Adrian Peterson. Peterson saw the play and re-tweeted it while also providing some commentary on the matter and saying Swift got up like a rabbit.

He got UP 🐰🐰🐰 https://t.co/jDmS9DJzSW — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) September 21, 2021

From another angle, the hurdle looks truly impressive given what Swift had to do in order to get up and clear the defensive back with any success.

Obviously, Peterson has right to be proud seeing as he mentored Swift last year during his first season in the league, and it’s clear with this post he is.

D’Andre Swift Shows Dual-Threat Capability During Loss

It wasn’t only the big plays like this which Swift impressed with, but the little ones as well. Swift put up a decent 78 total yards on the day, and while he didn’t get into the end zone this week, he showed his toughness and bounce with runs like this and solid physicality on the field. Thus far this season, Swift has been showing himself to be just as dangerous catching passes as he is running passes. That could figure in huge the rest of the way in terms of what he can do to help the team’s offense moving forward.

Even though the Lions lost, Swift continues to be a bright spot for the team’s offense in terms of production on the field and big plays that make all the highlight reels.

Swift’s Stats and Highlights

Coming into the league as a rookie last year out of Georgia, Swift has seen the ball plenty with the Lions and he has done a nice job to deliver for the most part when his number has been called. 422 yards and 7 touchdowns have been a nice start to the career for Swift, and if anything, he has proven he can be elusive and be the lead dog for the team’s backfield situation moving forward.

Here’s a look at what Swift has been able to do during his first season in the league:





Play



2020 D'Andre Swift Highlights Watch highlights from D'Andre Swift's rookie season. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2021-01-14T12:17:08Z

Swift has a high ceiling to deliver more big plays such as this for 2021 and beyond, so hopefully he is able to do more of this on the field during the season.

READ NEXT: Lions Update Status of Injured Rookie Cornerback