Aidan Hutchinson Earns Major Projection for Expected Rookie Year Work

Aidan Hutchinson is seen as one of the can’t-miss future stars in the NFL, and if that is to be the case, he has to have a big rookie year to get himself off the ground.

The chance exists for Hutchinson to have a good start with the Detroit Lions in a big way for his future, and that’s just what some experts project to happen right away when he sees the field during the 2022 season.

NFL.com writer Chad Reuter recently came out with some projections about which players will be on the all-rookie team on defense. Hutchinson cracked the rotation for Reuter at edge, and the writer believes that he is set up to do some good things on the field right off the bat in Detroit.

“I expect the Lions to use Hutchinson in multiple alignments, whether it’s standing up on the edge, playing with his hand on the turf outside or kicking inside on obvious passing downs. Even if he’s not posting huge numbers right off the bat, Hutchinson will gain traction as the year goes on and make life very difficult for opposing offenses,” Reuter wrote in the piece.

Expectations are high for Hutchinson, but for good reason. As a senior at Michigan, he was a disruptive force with 62 tackles, 14 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Given this, Hutchinson looks very pro ready, and looks likely to be able to make a big difference on the field this season.

Being on this team at the end of the year would likely mean that it was mission accomplished for Hutchinson as it relates to this.

Writer Picks Hutchinson for Top Rookie Honor

Buzz is growing about Hutchinson’s future in the league in multiple ways. Several are going all-in on Hutchinson early on in terms of potential awards. Many believe the defender has the goods to be the league’s top rookie defender in 2022. One of those folks is Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport.

While two other writers picked Kayvon Thibodeaux to win Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in an awards prediction piece, Davenport admitted that he is rolling with Hutchinson to claim the honors given what he means to the Lions defense and pass rush.

“Hutchinson is pro-ready. He’s going to hit the ground running, stuff the run to the tune of 40-plus stops, rack up 10-12 sacks and coast to Defensive Rookie of the Year,” he wrote.

That prediction would make lots of folks in Detroit happy if it plays out, as it would likely point to a very resurgent defense in addition to a successful Hutchinson. Overall, it’s something that folks will be hoping happens in a big way.

Hutchinson’s Start Praised By Lions Coaches

If Hutchinson roars out of the gate and has a big season leading him to capture rookie attention as well as awards. few people will be surprised, even including Dan Campbell. Speaking with the media on Thursday, May 26, the Detroit head coach was asked about his early impressions of Hutchinson so far. As the boss said, the Lions have a player that he thinks can make an instant impact on the field given some of the things he’s already shown that he can do.

Dan Campbell on Aidan Hutchinson: "His DNA says that he’s going to do everything that he can to be successful. And he’s got enough ability and enough strength .. to go out there and help us and help us win some games." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 26, 2022

“Dan Campbell on Aidan Hutchinson: “His DNA says that he’s going to do everything that he can to be successful. And he’s got enough ability and enough strength .. to go out there and help us and help us win some games,” the coach told the media as shown in Birkett’s tweet.

Hutchinson has been seen as very pro ready for 2022, so the fact that he has shown these traits to the Lions already is notable. The team will want to see him get off to as fast as a start as possible to help them on defense, so this is great news for Detroit on their top pick.

It might lead to the defender being able to get off to a faster start than many expect, which could lead him to being able to claim some major awards when all is finished in 2022.

