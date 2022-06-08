Pair of Lions Youngsters Crack NFL’s Rising Stars List for 2022 Season

The Detroit Lions roster has taken some definite steps toward improvement the last few seasons, and that can be seen in the number of young players who are making a fast impact for the team.

Detroit is starting to turn a corner in terms of young talent on the field, and that is seen in the fact that the league is starting to recognize a few players as rising stars in terms of merchandise.

Ahead of the 2022 season, the league put out their watch list for young rising stars and a pair of Lions were included in Aidan Hutchinson and D’Andre Swift. Hutchinson placed fourth amongst rookies, while Swift was seventh amongst veteran players.

The NFLPA Rising Stars list, according to the site, “identifies top Rookies and Veterans poised to have breakout seasons, gain fan support and ultimately rank among the top-sellers of all officially licensed player merchandise.”

Already, Hutchinson is seen as a marketable talent as well as a player who could make some superstar waves. After a few up and down seasons, Swift is also looking primed to make a jump in the minds of the merchandisers.

In both aspects, this is good news for the Lions and their future, and proves the team could have some can’t-miss personalities coming down the pipe.

Why Hutchinson Could Become Rising Star

A big reason Hutchinson could be a welcome addition for Detroit on the field and off? The Lions drafted him with not just hopes of being a dominating force, but expectations of it. Defensively, the team had a need for a player who could get into the face of the opposition, and there is nobody better at doing that lately than Hutchinson. For that reason, the Lions should be happy to have him on the roster. Hutchinson also translates as a day one starter for the team given what he can do. The Lions will have the flexibility to either move him in or out of the lineup based on a bit of a deeper front, which will allow him a good chance at being successful right off the bat in Detroit. It’s a major reason Hutchinson could be looked at as such an exiting piece this year.

Hutchinson’s ability to play tough on the field as well as give the team some immediate production figures to make him a quick hit for the Lions. The fact that he is a local talent who already has plenty of fans from the University of Michigan only helps his case overall.

Swift’s Case as Future Stud With Lions

Whether or not Swift stars as hoped for Detroit next season behind the team’s front may depend a lot on his ability to stay healthy in the short and long-term. Injuries have been an unfortunate part of his story the first few seasons in the league, and that continued in 2021 with the shoulder ailment that held him out until the last few weeks of the year from around Thanksgiving. Perhaps with a stronger more durable looking frame and a healthy season, Swift can become the elite running back that many assume he could be coming into the league. If that happens, it will be a boon to merchandising, considering the Lions have been waiting for an elite runner since Barry Sanders.

The good news for Lions fans is that Swift got back on the field to finish out the 2021-22 season, and was able to finish it strong against Seattle and Green Bay in the season’s final pair of games. That version of Swift is likely what the Lions are hoping for as they ponder his potential evolution into a star player.

Between him and Hutchinson, it might be a hard bet to predict who can break out first. Either way, it will be fun for Lions fans to watch.

