Analyst Calls Lions Rookie Stud ‘Electrifying’ Following Lions Debut

The Detroit Lions are counting on their 2022 rookie class to give them big results on the field, and already, the team could be poised to see that from their top pick.

Aidan Hutchinson was passed over for the top selection, and it appears that combined with playing for his hometown team is serving as a huge motivating factor for the rookie.

During his first game on the field, Hutchinson burst on the scene and set the internet ablaze. The afterglow from that performance is continuing to smolder heading into the second week of the preseason.

Speaking on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, analysts were tasked with picking out the most electrifying rookie from the first week. Not surprisingly, Hutchinson drew a vote from Peter Schrager on the show.

“Aidan Hutchinson was awesome in limited action with the Lions. They went nuts there in Detroit. Aidan Hutchinson, a lot more of that to come, but he was awesome in his rookie debut,” Schrager said on the show, admitting his son was also impressed with Hutchinson.

It seems easy to predict that Hutchinson will be able to turn in more big plays on the regular, so this may only be the beginning for him in his career.

The start was impressive to say the least for Hutchinson, something that all analysts seem to be appreciating.

Hutchinson Earns PFF Praise for Lions Game

It’s not only the analysts, but the numbers that seem to show Hutchinson as one of the best young players on the field during the first week of action in the league.

Already, Hutchinson has drawn some praise for his play from Pro Football Focus. The site had him as their top ranked rookie from Week 1, hauling in an impressive 88.0 grade.

Aidan Hutchinson: The highest-graded 1st round rookie defender from Week 1 of the preseason 🦁 pic.twitter.com/5xlPTbZ67a — PFF (@PFF) August 14, 2022

“Aidan Hutchinson: The highest-graded 1st round rookie defender from Week 1 of the preseason,” the site tweeted.

It’s not a surprise to see Hutchinson gain this honor for the week. The lineman looked very good on the field and was consistent all game long against a very solid starting offensive line.

Hutchinson slipped in the draft by one pick because some folks weren’t sure how high his ceiling was. After this game, it certainly appears as if Hutchinson’s future is brighter than many might have realized earlier this offseason.

Hutchinson Made Big Tackle vs. Falcons

The play that Hutchinson ended up making was worth another look for the Lions. It showed what he is capable of this coming season in Detroit and the excitement he can generate.

Hutchinson was able to get through the line and make the huge tackle on the Falcons’ ball carrier. The play was made in the backfield behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of two yards. Here’s a look:

If that is what is to come for the Lions regularly with Hutchinson, Detroit will take it in a big way. It seems easy to say the lineman was the most electrifying rookie during the first week of the preseason, and it’s not just Lions fans who seem to grasp that notion.

READ NEXT: Tom Kennedy Hungry for Wins, Not Stats