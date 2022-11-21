Exec Praises ‘Solid’ Aidan Hutchinson; Insider Cheers Jamaal Williams

The Detroit Lions are on a surprising three game winning streak, and have been buoyed by a solid offense as well as a resurgent defense that has stepped up in a big way lately.

In Week 11, the Lions were able to make some thing happen on the field in both phases of the game, and Aidan Hutchinson led the way on defense with a clutch interception as well as a key fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.

Heavy.com NFL insider Matt Lombardo was watching the 31-18 win, and after the game, he reached out to a NFC personnel executive to chat about the rookie defensive end. As was explained to him in his Week 11 wrap up, Hutchinson is simply a solid player all the way around even if he isn’t elite.

“Aidan’s a very good player,” an NFC personnel executive told Heavy. “He might not be elite, but he’s solid in every single aspect, and he’s going to be until the day he retires,” Lombardo wrote after speaking to the source after the game in his piece.

Solid was the name of the game for Hutchinson in this contest, and most of this year. For his pick, he dropped back and read the eyes of Daniel Jones, soaring for an interception that helped jump-start the Detroit offense. The recognition on the play was fantastic for a young player.

As CBS Sports would quickly point out, Hutchinson is making his mark in a big way so far this season with his elite ability to change the game as a defender, given the sacks and picks that he has racked up thus far. He’s tops of the rookie class overall.

There's only one rookie with multiple sacks and interceptions this season. Aidan Hutchinson pic.twitter.com/Wc5K3c1cTL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 20, 2022

Hutchinson is a solid player who is playing a leading role in the Lions’ win streak. Don’t be surprised to see that continue into the future. It’s a fact that fans as well as analysts and executives can seemingly agree on.

Insider: Lions Offense Got Jamaal Williams MVP Effort

It wasn’t just a great day for the defense, but the team’s offense as well. Detroit pounded the Giants into submission with a total of 160 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Three of those scores came from Jamaal Williams.

Lombardo was impressed enough with Williams to give him the title of his MVP for the week given the sledgehammer role he played for the team in goal line situations and his touchdown outburst.

“Just call the Lions the Detroit Jamaal Williamses,” Lombardo joked in the piece, citing his big rushing performance as something that tipped the scales in terms of his MVP honor for the week.

Detroit, once a joke in terms of a rushing offense, is now the toast of the league in terms of running the ball. Williams has been a big reason this has been the case for the team.

Hutchinson Earning Shot for Major Awards

Shifting back to Hutchinson, at this point, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be the Defensive Rookie of the Year in the NFL. Week in and week out, he continues to prove his worth for the team on the field with gritty play.

Hutchinson has collected 5.5 sacks, most for a rookie player. He also has the pair of interceptions to his credit, and has been a menace to opposing passers as he showed once again in the game.

It’s rare that rookies get the call to the Pro Bowl, but Hutchinson needs to be an exception given how he’s changed the game for Detroit up front. Fans might have no choice but to get him there given the huge impact he is making on the defensive side of the ball in the league.

Both Hutchinson and Williams can no longer be ignored for their work on the field this season.