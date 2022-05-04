Lions Rookie Called ‘Immediate Matchup Nightmare’ for 2022 Season

The Detroit Lions needed some major help on the field for 2022, and the NFL draft has managed to provide that help in some key ways for the team already.

Detroit’s roster is looking a little better in some needy spots after the draft, and some of the young players that are stepping into new roles are already being lauded for being perfect fits for the team and possible nightmares in the making as early as this coming season.

One such player is Aidan Hutchinson, whom the Lions snatched up with the second-overall pick. From the start of the process, Hutchinson felt as if he would be a dynamite fit with the Lions’ defense, and now that he is officially in the mix, that only looks to be more of the case.

Already, Hutchinson figures to be one of the most feared players in the entire rookie class as a result. Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay took a look at picking out some of the players who will generate the most fear from the rookie class, and naturally, Hutchinson was on the list.

As Kay wrote, Hutchinson figures to be a quick matchup nightmare for the opposition in his ability to get after it up front and make some folks pay up front. Kay sees what Hutchinson did at Michigan and how well it translates into the NFL game, and is ready for that to be the case once more in the league.

“He’s already looking like a nightmare for opposing linemen to deal with from Week 1 of the 2022 campaign and should only improve his production as he refines his skillset with experience,” Kay wrote.

Hutchinson should only grow into a dominating role as the 2022 season presses on, which will be great news for the Lions on a defense which needs a major edge lately.

Hutchinson Should Step Into Major Role Early

The Lions drafted Hutchinson with not just hopes of him being a dominating force, but expectations of it. Defensively, the team had a need for a player who could get into the face of the opposition, and there is nobody better at doing that lately than Hutchinson. For that reason, the Lions should be happy to have him on the roster. Hutchinson also translates as a day one starter for the team given what he can do. The Lions will have the flexibility to either move him in or out of the lineup based on a bit of a deeper front, which will allow him a good chance at being successful right off the bat in Detroit. It’s a major reason Hutchinson has started off in the lead in terms of the Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Hutchinson’s ability to play tough on the field as well as give the team some immediate production figures to make him a quick hit for the Lions, and could make him one of the scariest players in the league when all is said and done right off the bat.

Hutchinson’s College Stats & Highlights

In terms of Hutchinson, several Lions fans will also likely know what he is capable of given his career at Michigan, and the defensive end has put up some solid numbers in school already. Coming into this season, Hutchinson collected 94 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. Here’s some of his work from the past:

Aidan Hutchinson 2019 Highlights 2020-02-18T13:23:44Z

This year, his work has been even better. Hutchinson has put together a stellar regular season with 14 sacks, 58 tackles and 2 forced fumbles. He’s looked like one of the best defenders in college football throughout the second half of the season and has been a problem for whatever teams have lined up against him thus far.

Hutchinson becoming a member of the Lions is special for the legions of fans who also root for Michigan. There is a great chance that he could turn out special when all is said and done.

