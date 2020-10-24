Lions Host Former Productive Young NFL Runner for Visit

The Detroit Lions are always on the hunt for help in the running back room lately, and got a look at another intriguing name on Friday afternoon.

Detroit got a visit from running back Alex Collins on Friday. Collins is a player who’s had a bit of mild run in the league with some mild success, but who’s career has been marred with injury and one particular off the field incident.

Former #Ravens RB Alex Collins is visiting the #Lions, source said. He's fully healthy after a broken leg last year and just turned 26. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 23, 2020

At this point, the Lions are loaded at running back, so it’s fair to say that Collins was more a potential addition for the practice squad than he was any type of runner for the roster. Injuries can happen at any time, so the team likely feels like they want to get a closer look at a few players just in case the need should arise in the coming days or weeks.

Alex Collins Stats

Collins came into the league in 2016 as a 5th round pick of the Seattle Seahawks out of Arkansas. His stay in Seattle ended up being short, but from there he went to the Baltimore Ravens, where he was promoted to the active roster in 2017. While there, he made quite an impact, rushing for 1,384 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2 seasons of work. In 2017, he was the team’s leading rusher.

Collins was shelved late in 2018 with a foot injury. In 2019, he was released in March after a car accident in which he pled guilty to possessing marijuana and having an unregistered handgun. The incident earned him a 3 game suspension from the league which he served last season and was re-instated from last November.

Obviously, Collins has a bit of punch in his legs as he has shown during his time in the NFL. Providing he is healthy and on track, he has the youth to perhaps justify a roll of the dice.

How Alex Collins Could Fit Lions Roster

Detroit’s running back room is currently very loaded on the roster, but the opening does exist for the team to add a another player to the practice squad who can do some of the things that Collins can in terms of being a young runner with upside for the future. Detroit has a solid player on their team currently in Kerryon Johnson that they are developing. Johnson, however, has run into a few issues with injuries the last few years, so the team was looking for someone else that can be a solid running mate for Johnson moving forward. On the roster, D’Andre Swift also came in. The team then pulled a surprise and signed Adrian Peterson just before the season began and he has run strong thus far during the 2020 NFL season.

Currently, the Lions are very deep at the position. They elected against the thought that they needed any more at this point, which is why Jonathan Williams and Ty Johnson got released earlier this season. Barring an injury or an issue with COVID-19, the roster is probably full at this point in time, but an addition like Collins could provide a practice squad boost.

It’s clear he might be an interesting player to add with upside considering his past NFL production.

