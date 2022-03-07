Analyst: Lions ‘Must’ Make Play for Big-Time Receiver Post-Release

The Detroit Lions will be looking for a new crop of elite players to help them in making a push for the 2022 NFL season and beyond, and the names will start to fly in soon for the team.

Detroit figures to be players in the market for new wide receivers, and if a major name does end up hitting the market in Amari Cooper, nobody would be shocked to see the Lions get seriously involved within his market.

Recently, Bleacher Report looked at Cooper’s case closer upon news that the wideout could soon be getting cut in Dallas, and found that there are multiple good fits that could exist for him on the market. One of those was the Lions, and writer Brent Sobleski explained that the team is going to be connected to a ton of wideouts thanks to the need they have at the position.

As for why Cooper makes sense in Detroit, Sobleski said that the desire of the team to have more pass-catching threats should be high and Cooper should be a target, even if it might be difficult to convince him to join a team like the Lions. As he wrote, though, “someone like Cooper taking a chance on the franchise and its staff would go a long way to elevating the organization’s status.” As a result, Sobleski thinks the Lions “must make a play” for the wideout if he is released.

What Sobleski says is true. The Lions will need to explore all avenues for wideouts, including potential fresh releases like Cooper is poised to be. Whether the team could convince him to sign or not is another story, but money does often talk loudest in these situations.

The Lions could flash some cash that helps them in landing a player of Cooper’s caliber, and that would be big news for the team in 2022.

Cooper Could Get Released Within Coming Days

A new player could be on the horizon soon in the form of Dallas Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper. Cooper, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, could soon be cut when the new league year begins on March 16. That would add a very intriguing name to the mix in terms of the free agency market if the move plays out as anticipated.

If the cut happens, some new odds show that the Lions could be an intriguing name in the mix to land Cooper. A look at some new odds from Bovada courtesy of PFF Bet shows the team as a current +700 in the odds to nab Cooper if he hits the market.

Amari Cooper is (+700) to join the Detroit Lions 👀 (@BovadaOfficial) pic.twitter.com/dASBqMDZi9 — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) March 4, 2022

Cooper is the kind of young, elite game-breaker that could be a great addition for the Lions to consider. Given the team’s need for pass catchers, the Lions will have to keep their eyes on all of the players who hit the market and should be giving him a strong look in the days ahead.

Cooper’s Career Stats & Highlights

In terms of Cooper, the Lions could have a player that has some major youth and upside at their disposal if he does get cut and hit the market. Cooper started his career with the Las Vegas Raiders, and put up some great seasons while there. He collected 3,183 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Raiders, and managed to crack the 2015 and 2016 Pro Bowls while with the team.

A 2018 trade to Dallas allowed Cooper to hit the mainstream a bit more, and as a feature piece with the Cowboys, his numbers picked up. Cooper put up 3,893 yards and 31 total touchdowns as a featured piece within the Dallas offense and the team’s top wideout recently.

If Cooper does get cut soon, the Lions could be players in his market. That’s something that everyone wants to see happening when the time comes.

