Amon-Ra St. Brown Wonders How Top USC Wideout Would Look With Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown has made quite the impression on Detroit Lions fans early on in his career in the 2021-22 NFL season, and the best part of what the wideout is doing is the realization that reinforcements are coming in the future.

St. Brown even has a few former teammates that could interest the Lions in the future at wide receiver, and that’s something the wideout himself is already hinting to. After an impressive day against the Seattle Seahawks and a strong finish to the year has put St. Brown on the NFL map in a big way, some former teammates took to the internet to give him a well-deserved

USC wideout Drake London, who played with St. Brown last season, tweeted after the game some love to his former teammate.

St. Brown himself returned that love interestingly enough. Additionally, he brought up the possibility that the pair could re-unite next season with the Lions and suggested that to London.

Me and you back together ? 👀🤫 https://t.co/zYCy4GGTo0 — Amon-Ra (@amonra_stbrown) January 3, 2022

London re-tweeted St. Brown’s suggestion, which adds an interesting wrinkle to the situation. Add it up and it’s clear the pair could prefer to run it back together later this year.

The fact that these two are hinting at a possible connection in the future is more than just a fun footnote. Recent mock drafts for 2022 have even started to wonder if London could interest the Lions, and many have penciled him in as the pick with Detroit’s second first-round selection this year.

This is just the kind of connection that could help the Lions have one of the more feared passing attacks in the future in the NFL.

London’s Stats & Highlights

There is no question a healthy London is one of the more explosive athletes in the upcoming draft and a player worthy of consideration for the Lions in the first or second round. London had a sparkling career in college with 2,153 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons played. A look at the highlights shows an explosive down field threat who can make tough catches look easy:





USC Football: Drake London 2021 Season Highlights USC wide receiver Drake London was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year despite only playing in 8 games due to a season-ending ankle injury. 2021-12-07T20:17:15Z

London had a bad break in 2021, or he might very well have worked his way into the conversation to be an early pick. Perhaps the Lions can score themselves some luck and nab a player that could end up playing a huge role for their offense a bit further down the board.

If he were to re-join St. Brown with the Lions, there’s no question that Detroit could be in much better shape moving forward at wide receiver than they look right now.

Lions’ 2022 Offseason Primer

What will the Lions need to do with that money? For starters, the team will have to think about adding some offensive weapons to the mix. Detroit’s wideout group has lagged behind because of a lack of depth most of all in 2021, so making sure a top-flight wideout comes into the mix via trade or signing to help Jared Goff might be the top priority for the team. From there, the Lions need to think about bolstering the defense. Help could be needed up front and on the back end and potentially at linebacker as well.

In his first offseason, Lions general manager Brad Holmes shied away from big deals, focusing instead on smaller deals to help supplement his roster. Several of those deals have panned out, from names like Kalif Raymond to Charles Harris. The same approach could be expected this offseason, so the Lions might make one bigger splash while choosing to focus on multiple other smaller splashes to help supplement things.

During the draft, the Lions will be looking to add to their needy defense, but will also look to make offensive improvements to their pass catching group and perhaps even at quarterback.

