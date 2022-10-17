Amon-Ra St. Brown Explains Top Key to Lions Turning Things Around

The Detroit Lions have been needing some positive injury news, and a little bit has rolled in for the team after the bye week.

Not only might the Lions get back several top defensive pieces this week, but wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown could also be making a comeback, which would be significant for the Lions and their ability to get a big win.

Speaking to the media on Monday, October 17, St. Brown discussed where he was at during the week off in terms of health. As he said, the injury continues to feel better and better.

St. Brown said he's looking forward to more intensity at practice moving forward. Says it'll be good for this team. Get some of the grit and toughness back. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) October 17, 2022

“Amon-Ra St. Brown said the ankle feels better than it did a week ago,” Twentyman tweeted.

A healthy St. Brown will make an already-dangerous Lions offense even more scary. Thus far this season, Detroit has remained a top-five offense in spite of the fact that they’ve been missing multiple different players.

When St. Brown went down in the game against Minnesota, Detroit’s offense changed dramatically. The Lions were moving the ball down the field at will, and with St. Brown hobbled, the team wasn’t nearly as consistently dangerous.

Getting back some of that consistency would be a huge plus for Detroit, especially given their season is now at a crossroads. Hearing that St. Brown is feeling even better is great news for the Lions this week.

St. Brown Ready for More Intense Lions Practices

One of the biggest ways the Lions might be able to turn the corner? Getting after it more in practice. That’s something which St. Brown also hinted to being a major factor for the Lions potentially turning things around.

As he said to reporters and Twentyman, ratcheting things up in practice and finding more intensity is going to help the team in a big way in terms of finding some toughness on the field.

“St. Brown said he’s looking forward to more intensity at practice moving forward. Says it’ll be good for this team. Get some of the grit and toughness back,” Twentyman tweeted.

Having some more intensity could certainly help the Lions turn things around, especially seeing as toughness is a hallmark of Dan Campbell and the roster. Rediscovering this could key a surge.

Playing It Safe With St. Brown Helping Lions

No matter whether the injury is serious or not, the Lions may have benefitted by keeping their wideout on a pitch count Week 5 and resting him Week 6.

Detroit was lucky to have the bye come at an ideal time, which bought them some time with St. Brown and a lot of their other injured stars. It’s easy to see that the team will not be shutting down St. Brown at all the rest of the way given he is the ultimate gamer. Still, they should be cautious with their dominating young receiver given all he means to the offense.

Without St. Brown, the Lions offense has remained sneaky dangerous, but is only better off with him on the field overall. He is perhaps the most important player that needs to stay on the field for the team.

Hopefully, St. Brown can stay healthy, because he looks as if he is the driving force behind the Detroit offense so far this season and a big variable. Perhaps his idea for a Detroit turnaround can pay off.

