Lions’ News on Injury to Amon-Ra St. Brown ‘Encouraging:’ Report

The Detroit Lions have been dealing with tough injury news left and right so far this season, but finally, they got some good news on Tuesday.

Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was fighting an ankle injury on Sunday, will be alright according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. Test results were positive and the injury isn’t expected to be a long-term issue even if Detroit could be careful with St. Brown in the coming weeks.

#Lions budding star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown underwent tests Monday on the ankle injury he suffered at Minnesota, and the results were encouraging overall, per sources. They’ll be cautious, but if St. Brown misses time, it shouldn’t be anything long-term. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 27, 2022

“Lions budding star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown underwent tests Monday on the ankle injury he suffered at Minnesota, and the results were encouraging overall, per sources. They’ll be cautious, but if St. Brown misses time, it shouldn’t be anything long-term,” Pelissero tweeted.

In real-time, it looked as if St. Brown was dealing with a much more serious injury given how he was hobbling around on the field and trying to test the ankle on the sidelines. Generally speaking, high ankle sprains can be tougher to deal with for players than low ankle sprains, so the fact that this injury is narrow in scope could mean a less serious lower ankle injury.

Given all the other players they have lost so far, it’s refreshing to hear that St. Brown will be alright. It’s a welcome bit of good injury news to stem the tide of bad reports for Detroit.

St. Brown Got Injured on Sunday for Lions

In addition to the aforementioned injuries, the game may have turned when St. Brown rolled his ankle and had to leave the game. St. Brown was making the Detroit offense go, but had to hobble off. The Lions went into a bit of a shell when this happened.

St. Brown came up with some tough catches late after being re-taped, and the good news? It seems as if the injury isn’t serious and something he can fight through. Afterward, St. Brown spoke with ESPN’s Eric Woodyard and updated his status.

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown says he rolled his right ankle during the 2nd quarter. Says it's nothing serious. "I think I'll be all right," he told ESPN. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 25, 2022

“Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown says he rolled his right ankle during the 2nd quarter. Says it’s nothing serious. “I think I’ll be all right,” he told ESPN,” Woodyard tweeted after the game.

If there’s bad news about St. Brown’s injury, it’s that it involves his foot, and is something that might nag or slow him down in coming weeks. The hope is St. Brown gets treatment and is alright moving forward, but his case will be another one for the team to monitor.

St. Brown himself seems to think the ankle is alright, and this report might only confirm that.

Lions Can Play It Safe With St. Brown

No matter whether the injury is serious or not, the Lions can play it safe with St. Brown and keep their young star on a pitch count so to speak so he does not aggravate it further.

Detroit is lucky enough to have the bye coming up in a few weeks, which will buy them some time with St. Brown and a lot of their other injured stars. It’s easy to see that the team will not be shutting down St. Brown at all given he is the ultimate gamer. Still, they should be cautious with their dominating young receiver given all he means to the offense.

When St. Brown was limited in Sunday’s game, Detroit’s offense seemed to take a nosedive. Not surprisingly, when St. Brown got back in the game, the Lions were able to move the ball and nearly put away a key win.

Hopefully, St. Brown can stay healthy, because he looks as if he is the driving force behind the Detroit offense so far this season.

READ NEXT: Jared Goff Makes Big Claim About Lions After Loss