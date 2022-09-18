Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Massive Game Makes Impressive NFL History

The Detroit Lions have a budding star in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and he proved it with a huge performance in Week 2.

St. Brown has put himself on the map in a big way with Lions fans, and the entire NFL is now on notice, especially after his huge game against the Washington Commanders.

With a reception in the fourth quarter, St. Brown made NFL history as one of just three players in league history to catch eight passes in eight straight games. The players he joins? As AP’s Larry Lage tweeted, it’s a who’s who of wideouts lately.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has join Antonio Brown and Michael Thomas as the three players in #NFL history to catch at least eight passes in eight straight games. — Larry Lage (@LarryLage) September 18, 2022

“Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has join Antonio Brown and Michael Thomas as the three players in NFL history to catch at least eight passes in eight straight games, Lage tweeted.

St. Brown came into Week 1 with a chance to set the mark, but he had to wait until Week 2 to get it done. Clearly, now that the seal has been broken off, St. Brown can be the kind of talented player that surges forward within the NFL.

St. Brown Makes Huge Plays for Lions

Early in the first half, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown showed up and made a big play for the Detroit offense, catching a pass to get the team going and get the Lions in the end zone.

Here’s a look at the play:

It wasn’t just that play for St. Brown, however. He caught a touchdown later in the fourth quarter to help pad the Detroit lead a bit further.

In addition to these plays, St. Brown busted loose for a 58 yard run which was also very impressive.

As a whole, this was a definite coming out party for St. Brown in terms of becoming an NFL star.

St. Brown Could Become Top Wideout With Breakout

Many folks wondered if St. Brown could be a true top wideout or if he is merely a player that is capable of doing nice things on field, but isn’t anywhere near the level of a top threat.

Now, that question should be asked and answered with a performance such as this. Even though he isn’t exactly the biggest deep threat on the roster, he finds a way open and is deft enough to impact the game in a ton of ways, including with the run. He operates mostly in the slot and is much better underneath, but can still put up the kind of stats that help him to look like a true top wide receiver production-wise.

As the Lions showed, they can still target St. Brown a lot for the future in the offense, which could give him plenty of chances to make major plays for the team. He could continue to show what makes him an elite option on the field in a big way, which is what many see him doing this year in Detroit.

It’s easy to see St. Brown becoming a star player, and if that happens, this game could be the biggest launching pad for the wide receiver as to why. Now, he has some NFL history to his credit.

READ NEXT: Lions Coach Praises Gritty Defender