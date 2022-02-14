Amon-Ra St. Brown Makes Gutsy Prediction for Lions’ 2022 Season

Amon-Ra St. Brown became a fan favorite for the Detroit Lions with his elite play to close the 2021 season, and it wasn’t just the big touchdowns which managed to get him on the radar of folks.

St. Brown is a determined leader, and the kind of player who not only talks the talk but can walk the walk on the field as well. Just a year into his career with the Lions, it’s clear that St. Brown is setting his goals high for not only himself but his teammates as well.

Recently on Instagram, St. Brown snapped a photo of the Lombardi Trophy while attending Super Bowl festivities. He included the caption “give me a year” with the picture. Here’s a look:

This is a pretty powerful statement about the Lions from St. Brown, but he hasn’t exactly given a reason to doubt him with regards to his goals in the past. This season, St. Brown stayed the course and delivered an impassioned final stretch that leaves hope he could become one of the best young wideouts in football. Now, he’s opening up with a team goal early in 2022.

No doubt St. Brown will open eyes with his commentary, but it’s clear he believes in the direction of himself as well as his teammates.

Lions Playoff History Doesn’t Lend Itself to Super Bowl Hope

Obviously, the Lions have a way to go before they can be thought of as a team that can win it all, and plenty of building to do. They will also be fighting history, given the team has been one of the more miserable franchises over time when it comes to playoff success. Detroit hasn’t won a playoff game of any kind since 1991. It’s not just 1991, however. Prior to that win, the Lions hadn’t won a playoff game since 1957. They had lost three times combined in the 1970s and 1980s. They’ve had plenty of misfortune in the playoffs as well, losing games in heartbreaking fashion and blowout fashion as well.

Detroit last appeared in the playoffs in 2018, but quickly bowed out, losing to the Seattle Seahawks in close fashion. They haven’t been consistent enough through the years at both making the playoffs and also winning when they do manage to get there.

With Dan Campbell taking over and trying to institute a culture flip, the goal is to get to be a team that not only makes the playoffs consistently, but is able to deliver big wins when they get there. That’s the case regardless of what has happened in the past.

St. Brown is clearly embracing that type of mindset before this season.

St. Brown Developing Swagger With Lions

Down the stretch of the season, St. Brown only seemed to gain in confidence from where he was earlier in the year, and his emergence from an unknown rookie to one of the better wideouts in the league has been a sight to see for the Lions and their fans.

St. Brown looked like a major weapon most of the second half of the season for the Lions catching and running with the ball. He took on the look of a player who may will his team to bigger and better things thanks to the plays he was able to deliver.





St. Brown was on fire for the Lions down the stretch, and the fact he finished with 912 receiving yard and 5 touchdowns will simply springboard him moving forward into 2022. The Lions have seen St. Brown come into his own with big plays, and he has looked like a future dynamo in waiting for the team’s offense.

Perhaps he can help the team come through on this Lombardi promise when all is said and done.

