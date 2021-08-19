‘Promising Rookie’ Called Lions’ Biggest X-Factor for 2021 Season

The Detroit Lions were under fire a bit during the 2021 NFL draft for not selecting a wide receiver very early on, but it seems that the player they did eventually select could end up making up for all of that in the end.

So far after just a few weeks of strapping on his Lions jersey, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown has impressed in a multitude of ways. He’s run quality routes, showed toughness and displayed why the Lions may have been lucky to land him in the first place during the fourth-round last April.

With all of that in mind, it hasn’t been hard for folks to grasp the quick impression that St. Brown has made on his new team. Already, folks are beginning to realize that the Lions might have a player who is set to make a big impression right off the bat in year one in St. Brown.

Bleacher Report was the latest to make that case, citing St. Brown as their biggest ‘x-factor’ player for the Lions this coming season. Writer Brent Sobleski picked out the players who could factor in this role across NFL rosters, and St. Brown was the choice in Detroit given what else the Lions have at wideout, plus his possible ability to evolve into a top option quickly for the team. As he wrote, St. Brown is a promising rookie for the team as a result.

Early on, there is no doubting that St. Brown has earned a lot of the love he has received, and the challenge now will be seeing if he lives up to the hype immediately. So far, he’s shown no signs of letting anyone down who expects big things.

How Amon-Ra St. Brown Could Figure Into Lions Offense

If the Lions make it a point to feed St. Brown the football this season, nobody would be surprised. Early on, he has shown his skills as a route runner and looks like a player who is very capable for 2021. Detroit is likely to use St. Brown in the slot this season, and his skills translates well to that on the field given his ability to work underneath, get open and run after the catch. As a result, he could evolve into a top weapon for the team given some of the questions about the other options on the roster. Usually, it isn’t wise to expect big things from a rookie fourth-round pick, but St. Brown has shown early glimpses that things could be different. He’s looked like a potential security blanket for Jared Goff, and impressed with limited reps in the preseason opener.

Watching St. Brown in this clip, it’s easy to see why folks are getting excited. He looks like a veteran player running on the field, and looks very dependable with the football even as a rookie making his first career start in the preseason. It’s rare to have a young wideout look that on-point early on.

St. Brown’s College Stats and Highlights

One of the more underrated wideouts in the draft, St. Brown was part of a deep wideout class and may have been lost in the shuffle a bit in spite of some super talent. As a result, it’s clear he is going to fight and scrap for everything with his new team. During his career with the USC Trojans, St. Brown put up 2,270 yards and 16 scores, making him one of the more underrated yet productive wideouts in the draft. St. Brown also has 1 rushing touchdown and 107 total return yards to his credit. He hasn’t done that a lot, but could also factor in on special teams for the Lions if the team desires.

St. Brown clearly has the toughness physically and mentally needed to survive in the NFL. Already, he has managed to make the kind of plays that lead to success on the field in the league. That has caught the attention of several analysts.

