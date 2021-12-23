Anthony Lynn Compares Amon-Ra St. Brown to Super Bowl MVP Wideout

Amon-Ra St. Brown has become one of the favorite targets for Detroit Lions quarterbacks down the stretch, and the rookie seems to have one of the brighter futures in all of football at his position.
St. Brown has been one of the best rookie wide receivers in the game the last few months, and his play has earned himself some major accolades on the field. Not only has St. Brown’s play been a revelation for the Lions, but his play has reminded some of one of the best wideouts to play the game.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, December 23, Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was asked about St. Brown and provided quite a good answer. As he said, the wideout reminds him of former Pittsburgh wideout and Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward. Chris Burke of The Athletic tweeted about the comparison that Lynn made while speaking to the media:
Another apt comparison for St. Brown? Former Detroit wide receiver Golden Tate, who was smaller in stature but played with the same amount of grit and toughness, especially in the run game and with regards to YAC.
Watching some of Ward’s career highlights, it’s easy to see where Lynn gets the comparison.
If St. Brown turned out to be half as good as Ward, the Lions would likely be thrilled. That might be the wideout’s ceiling when all is said and done in the league.
Jared Goff Praises St. Brown for Rookie Performance
St. Brown got off to a slow start in his career, but the Lions remained patient and that patience has paid off in a big way. St. Brown has come into his own during the second half of the season and the youngster is now looking like he is one of the top weapons to come out of the 2021 class. While it could be a surprise to some fans, it’s not to quarterback Jared Goff
Speaking with the Karsch and Anderson program on 97.1 The Ticket, Goff was asked about St. Brown and provided an interesting answer. As he said, he believes St. Brown is as good as he has been around on the field as a rookie at wideout.
As the tweet points out, that is notable for the Lions because Goff was around Cooper Kupp as a rookie. Goff also had multiple quality targets during his time in Los Angeles, so for him to single out St. Brown is very interesting and perhaps telling, indeed.
St. Brown Coming on Strong Late Season for Lions
So far this season, St. Brown hasn’t put up huge numbers at all until late in the year. The 90 yards against the Cardinals was a season-high for the receiver, and during Week 13, St. Brown only has 601 yards and 2 touchdowns to his credit. Still, it’s significant to see the young receiver getting better and better as the season has worn on. The Lions haven’t necessarily targeted St. Brown consistently this year, so it’s remarkable that he is producing as well as he is at this point in time in his rookie season in the league.
Here is St. Brown’s best play so far this year other than his Week 15 score, when he got into the end zone against Minnesota for the game winning score in Week 13:
St. Brown is only gaining in confidence as the season wears on, and his quarterback provided him with even more after a sterling Week 15. It will be interesting to see how much better he can get in the final few weeks of the season.
