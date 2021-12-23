Anthony Lynn Compares Amon-Ra St. Brown to Super Bowl MVP Wideout

Amon-Ra St. Brown has become one of the favorite targets for Detroit Lions quarterbacks down the stretch, and the rookie seems to have one of the brighter futures in all of football at his position.

St. Brown has been one of the best rookie wide receivers in the game the last few months, and his play has earned himself some major accolades on the field. Not only has St. Brown’s play been a revelation for the Lions, but his play has reminded some of one of the best wideouts to play the game.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, December 23, Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was asked about St. Brown and provided quite a good answer. As he said, the wideout reminds him of former Pittsburgh wideout and Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward. Chris Burke of The Athletic tweeted about the comparison that Lynn made while speaking to the media:

Lions OC Anthony Lynn says that Amon-Ra St. Brown reminds him of Hines Ward because of his physicality — especially as a blocker — and his footwork. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 23, 2021

Another apt comparison for St. Brown? Former Detroit wide receiver Golden Tate, who was smaller in stature but played with the same amount of grit and toughness, especially in the run game and with regards to YAC.

Watching some of Ward’s career highlights, it’s easy to see where Lynn gets the comparison.





Hines Ward Ultimate Career Highlights || "Psycho 86" Don't forget to like & subscribe! Hines Ward played 14 seasons as a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He embodied what it meant to be a Steeler with vicious blocks, clutch catches and an unforgettable smile. He was the Super Bowl 40 MVP with 5 catches for 123 yds and a single touchdown. Hines… 2019-07-12T07:54:41Z

If St. Brown turned out to be half as good as Ward, the Lions would likely be thrilled. That might be the wideout’s ceiling when all is said and done in the league.

Jared Goff Praises St. Brown for Rookie Performance

St. Brown got off to a slow start in his career, but the Lions remained patient and that patience has paid off in a big way. St. Brown has come into his own during the second half of the season and the youngster is now looking like he is one of the top weapons to come out of the 2021 class. While it could be a surprise to some fans, it’s not to quarterback Jared Goff

Speaking with the Karsch and Anderson program on 97.1 The Ticket, Goff was asked about St. Brown and provided an interesting answer. As he said, he believes St. Brown is as good as he has been around on the field as a rookie at wideout.

Jared Goff just told us Amon Ra St Brown is "as good as he's been around as a rookie." He was around Cooper Kupp as a rookie. ASB also broke Calvin Johnson's rookie receptions record.

Should we be more excited about ASB?

Do they have a legit WR1 in ASB

Talking about this now — Karsch and Anderson (@DougAndGator971) December 21, 2021

As the tweet points out, that is notable for the Lions because Goff was around Cooper Kupp as a rookie. Goff also had multiple quality targets during his time in Los Angeles, so for him to single out St. Brown is very interesting and perhaps telling, indeed.

St. Brown Coming on Strong Late Season for Lions

So far this season, St. Brown hasn’t put up huge numbers at all until late in the year. The 90 yards against the Cardinals was a season-high for the receiver, and during Week 13, St. Brown only has 601 yards and 2 touchdowns to his credit. Still, it’s significant to see the young receiver getting better and better as the season has worn on. The Lions haven’t necessarily targeted St. Brown consistently this year, so it’s remarkable that he is producing as well as he is at this point in time in his rookie season in the league.

Here is St. Brown’s best play so far this year other than his Week 15 score, when he got into the end zone against Minnesota for the game winning score in Week 13:





Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights – 2021 Week 13 Lions vs. Vikings Check out highlights from Amon-Ra St. Brown's big day against the Vikings! Up next: #DETvsDEN | TV: FOX Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2021-12-06T02:46:35Z

St. Brown is only gaining in confidence as the season wears on, and his quarterback provided him with even more after a sterling Week 15. It will be interesting to see how much better he can get in the final few weeks of the season.

