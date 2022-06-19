Antwaan Randle El Has Hilarious Reaction to Viral Draft Video [WATCH]

NFL coaches can be just like fans in a lot of ways, especially when their team is finding huge upgrades in the draft. Detroit Lions wideout coach Antwaan Randle El proved this a few months ago in a big way.

The team made it no secret they wanted to upgrade the wideout room, and when Randle El was able to watch his team grab Jameson Williams, he was very fired up. It was a moment captured by DetroitLions.com in their Inside the Den segment, and ever since, it has gone viral on the internet.

In the clip, Randle El barges into the Lions’ draft room and celebrates the team’s trade up and subsequent selection of wideout Jameson Williams. As he says when he leaves the room, he’s not going to bother the group the rest of the day after they managed to get him Williams.

Reacting to the clip this past week, Randle El admitted to surprise that the team used it, and also surprise that the team was able to get Williams, a player he said he wasn’t sure would be on the radar for Detroit.

“They showed that? Ahhh, I didn’t know about the video. I didn’t know about the video. Well you saw I was excited. Well there you go. I mean I was excited,” Randle El said with a smile.

There’s no shame in the excitement Randle El showed, especially relating to nabbing a player like Williams who can be an easy game changer for the Lions. Clearly, he’s very excited to work with his new pupil.

Randle El Already Enjoying Working With Williams

When it comes to his actual moves on the field and off, Randle El knows he has a special study on his hands in Williams, which is why he was so excited to get his hands on the receiver during the draft. Now that Williams is in town and on the field, he hasn’t let his staff down at all in terms of what he has done on the field.

Speaking to the media on Monday, June 13, Randle El spoke about Williams and admitted he has been the total package for the Lions in terms of smarts, athleticism and everything else critical for a wideout. He’s also not worried about his readiness as a result.

“Just bringing him along as much as possible. When he’s ready, he’s ready. (He’ll be) ready to go but a smart kid in the classroom, knows ball and gets excited about ball every day so that is what you can tell about him just being out here. He knows ball and then getting the excitement. Like you can talk about what you talk about, how the clouds look in the trees and all that. (He’s) just kind of looking at you like you’re crazy but the minute you get talking about football, (he) kind of sits up in the seat and wants to know much more, give me more, give me more and that’s the kind of excitement that you get from veterans who’ve been in the league for a while. You’re getting it from a rookie and it’s good to see.”

So far, so good for Williams and his transition. Those traits will be huge in molding him into a successful player, so for a seasoned coach like Randle El to see this already is only a great sign.

Randle El Perfect Coach for Young Lions Wideouts

The passion Randle El shows in this scenario is perfect. When he came to the Lions last offseason, Randle El checked off the former player and NFL experience box that the Lions seemed to have in terms of building their coaching staff under Dan Campbell. Randle El starred and won Super Bowl XL in Pittsburgh. During his time as a player, Randle El put up 4,467 receiving yards and 15 receiving scores. The former college quarterback also threw 6 touchdowns in his career.

Here’s a look at some highlights from his own underrated career:

Randle El has the kind of enthusiasm and excitement that is infectious. His happiness over Williams only proved it more.

