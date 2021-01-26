Lions Lure Key Rams Assistant for Defensive Staff: Report

The Detroit Lions are on a serious roll in terms of hiring following the addition of Dan Campbell as head coach, and the hot streak is apparently set to continue as it relates to his staff.

On Monday night, it was revealed that the Lions had managed to lure Los Angeles Rams’ secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant to the team to become their defensive back coach and passing game coordinator. Pleasant brings experience working in not only the NFL but in college as well, and is a Michigan native having grown up in Flint.

The news was first broken by Steve Wyche of the NFL Network, who tweeted on it.

Former @RamsNFL CB Coach Aubrey Pleasant has accepted the job with the @Lions as their secondary coach/passing game coordinator. Huge get for Detroit, tough loss for the Rams — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 26, 2021

The Lions have added several big name coaches in recent days, and have also reportedly agreed to add Duce Staley, Anthony Lynn and Aaron Glenn to the staff. That’s a huge start, and Pleasant is just another big and established name that will now come into the mix and lend some experience.

Pleasant would be the first position coach to join Detroit’s staff under Glenn after the Lions’ potential hire of defensive line coach Giff Smith fell through over the weekend. The Lions will remain on the hunt and look poised to

Aubrey Pleasant Biography

After growing up in Flint, Pleasant attended Wisconsin where he was a three-year letter winner from 2005-2008. He attended Michigan as a graduate assistant in 2011, and from there was he team’s assistant defensive backs coach in 2012. In 2013, he coached with the Cleveland Browns as a coaching intern, then advancing to the Washington Football Team for the same role. From 2014-2016, he was a defensive quality control coach in Washington. He joined Sean McVay’s staff from 2017 until his departure this year as cornerbacks coach.

Pleasant is seen as a fast-riser in the coaching industry, as many have said that he could be a potential coordinator in the making one day. Now, he’ll get the chance to fast track that in his home state with his home team.

Lions Coaching Staff Coming Together

With Anthony Lynn now coming into the mix as offensive coordinator and the Lions officially revealing they have hired Aaron Glenn to be their new defensive coordinator, the team’s top coaches are now firmly in the mix. From here on out, Campbell will have to go about filling out the position coach list moving forward, so Pleasant is a good start as it relates to this. Detroit will have plenty of holes to fill there in addition to needing a special teams coordinator. The defensive position coach staff will be one that needs to see more names in the coming days, but Campbell will have plenty of time to network and figure it out. Clearly, he is on a roll in terms of attracting some big name talent to Detroit as these hires prove.

Now that both coordinators have been chosen and the Lions have more elite name coming into the mix, Campbell can continue to go about looking for new staff members at other spots.

READ NEXT: Lions Reportedly Add Former NFL Running Back to Staff