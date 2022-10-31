Lions Fire Top Defensive Assistant; Ex-Player Quickly Stumps for Job

The Detroit Lions were dissatisfied with the performance of their defense after a loss to the Miami Dolphins, so a big move was revealed on Monday, October 31.

As Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press first reported, the Lions fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant was currently coaching a group that was amongst the worst in the NFL and had just given up 369 passing yards in Week 8.

Sources: The Lions have fired DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 31, 2022

“Sources: The Lions have fired DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant,” Birkett tweeted.

Pleasant moving on represents a bit of a surprise considering many considered him a potential heir apparent to Aaron Glenn at defensive coordinator. Pleasant was in the mix for defensive coordinator jobs this offseason, but didn’t get any. Now he’s hitting the road.

After the news was revealed, players started to come into the fray to lend their thoughts. As cornerback Jerry Jacobs tweeted, Pleasant helped him see the game in a new way and he will appreciate him for that.

Change the way I looked at the game in so many different ways help me better my game as well for that I will always have respect and love for you!!! Wishing you the best and know you’ll bounceback 🙏🏾💯💙 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) October 31, 2022

As Dan Campbell confirmed in his Monday press conference, Brian Duker will take over as defensive backs coach now that Pleasant is gone. Campbell admitted that he liked Pleasant and the choice was tough, but the move had to be made at this point in time.

As Dan Campbell confirmed in his Monday press conference, Brian Duker will take over as defensive backs coach now that Pleasant is gone. Campbell admitted that he liked Pleasant and the choice was tough, but the move had to be made at this point in time.

Already, there’s one interesting name that might want to be considered for the role in the future.

Glover Quin Tweets About Lions Coach Job

After Pleasant’s exit, there was plenty of takes flying around as it relates to the move. Perhaps none was as interesting as the one coming from former Detroit safety Glover Quin.

Quin tweeted that he wasn’t expecting to see Pleasant get fired as defensive backs coach, and asked fans if he should be sending in his resume for the job now that the position is open.

👀👀 was not expecting this one!! Is it time to send in my resume??? https://t.co/KHbe5HCigO — Glover Quin (@GloverQuinJr) October 31, 2022

“Was not expecting this one!! Is it time to send in my resume???,” Quin tweeted.

Naturally, there was plenty of folks saying yes to that idea from Quin, but nobody can say if he is serious about the idea.

Quin had a successful career in the league, playing for 10 seasons and putting up 737 tackles and 27 interceptions. Nobody questioned his grit or desire, and it’s interesting he’s stumping to join the team’s staff. Whether they’d take him up on that is impossible to say, but Campbell does have plenty former players coaching with him.

At this point, Duker will take over the job. Whether the Lions look to hire anyone else will remain to be seen, but Quin is the first name that has thrown his hat into the ring.

Pleasant’s Career Biography

Pleasant’s abrupt fall after a steady rise is more than a big surprising given the fact that he’s carved a solid career thus far in the league as a coach, and has worked his way from the bottom to the top.

After growing up in Flint, Michigan, Pleasant attended Wisconsin where he was a three-year letter winner from 2005-2008.

He attended Michigan as a graduate assistant in 2011, and from there was he team’s assistant defensive backs coach in 2012. In 2013, he coached with the Cleveland Browns as a coaching intern, then advancing to the Washington Football Team for the same role. From 2014-2016, he was a defensive quality control coach in Washington. He joined McVay’s staff from 2017 until his departure following the 2020 season as cornerbacks coach.

Pleasant was seen as a fast-riser in the coaching industry by many, as many have said that he could be a potential coordinator in the making one day.

Whether or not that remains the case now will play out on the future. At this point, Pleasant is the first to take the fall in what has been a massively disappointing year for the Detroit defense.