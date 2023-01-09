Barry Sanders Has Message for Jamaal Williams After Record-Setting Game

The Detroit Lions witnessed some major history during Sunday night’s 20-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Former Packer running back Jamaal Williams put the capper on an amazing second season in Detroit in which he rushed for 1,066 yards and 16 touchdowns. That second mark was particularly important to the Lions because it established a new record for rushing touchdowns in a season.

Sanders has held the record since 1991, but Williams shattered it with his two touchdown performance in Green Bay. As expected, Sanders had a response and it was nothing but class from the Hall of Fame running back to Williams.

“Hey Jamaal, Barry Sanders here. I just wanted to congratulate you on an awesome year and for breaking my record, which was the most rushing touchdowns by a Detroit Lion in a single season. Awesome job man. You’ve been a big part of the success this year and I know you’re just getting started. Great job,” Sanders said in the post.

Sanders is one of the classiest former Lions around, and this response merely proves it to be the case. He could have easily been very sad about his own record being broken, but instead, he chose the positive approach with the team and Williams.

Humble Williams Offers Response to Sanders

Not surprisingly, Williams saw what Sanders said and offered his own response. As he said, he is thankful for the chance to get supported by Sanders, who he considers a great example for himself.

After the win, Williams tweeted a message to Sanders where he thanked him for the support and told him what a legend and good example he is personally.

Grateful and humbled and still HUNGRY !!!! Thanks @BarrySanders for the support, your a great example for me and a legend RB ✊🏾 https://t.co/YhLGRLzE6S — Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) January 9, 2023

“Grateful and humbled and still HUNGRY!!!! Thanks Barry Sanders for the support, you’re a great example for me and a legend RB,” Williams tweeted.

Williams clearly felt blessed in a big way, and that was something he showed in his own teary, passion-filled postgame press conference with NBC. When dedicating his performance to his late great-grandfather, Williams took time to slam some of the haters for picking against his team.

Jamaal Williams just lost his great grandfather at 92, set a franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season, and eliminated his former team from the playoffs 👑👑👑

pic.twitter.com/BtnPQS9MxJ — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) January 9, 2023

“Stop playing us man. We’re the Detroit Lions. We’re the Detroit Lions. Stop playing with us. I don’t even watch TV. I heard everybody already picked the Packers over us. Stop playing with us. Don’t let these tears fool you. It’s all dog around this mug,” Williams said in the interview, which was tweeted by Barstool Detroit.

It was an emotional, fantastic night for Williams, who may have earned a lot more fans in Detroit and around the league.

Williams Led Lions With 2 Touchdowns

It’s always clear that the Lions are a team that gets driven by Williams, their running back and one of their emotional leaders. Not only is Williams a great locker room guy, he’s a big producer on the field, too.

Sunday night, he showed why that is the case. Williams carried the Detroit offense with a pair of touchdowns on the night. Though he only went for 72 yards on the ground, both of his scores were absolutely clutch for the Lions, including the last one which set the record for touchdowns in a season for a Lions running back with 16.

Before that, Williams had gotten himself in the end zone to tie the record on a first-and-goal situation with a very short run.

.@jswaggdaddy ties the 🐐 with his 16th rushing touchdown of the year!#DETvsGB | 📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/rwd9ed0QAL — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 9, 2023

Williams has been a fantastic addition to the team, and he’s a big reason the Lions were gritty on offense all season long. This offseason, the team needs to re-sign the impending free agent in order to keep him in the mix.