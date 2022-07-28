Barry Sanders Shares Optimistic Prediction for Lions’ 2022 Season

The Detroit Lions are ready for a brand new season to begin, and the team has seen plenty of hype this offseason as they push toward the year.

Most expect the Lions to have a turnaround on the field and look better than their 3-13-1 record from 2021. The expectation for that is not limited just to pundits, however. Former players are now getting in on the hype train fun.

Legendary Lions running back Barry Sanders can be counted amongst those who likes what he sees for the Lions ahead of a new year. Sanders spoke with ESPN’s Eric Woodyard ahead of the new season, and admitted he is very hopeful the team will turn things around. In fact, Sanders thinks the team could double their win total in 2022.

#Lions great Barry Sanders tells ESPN he is feeling "excitement” and “anticipation” around this year’s team. Sanders calls it “one of the more anticipated seasons in recent history” and feels confident they could “definitely” double their win total from the past season of 3-13-1. pic.twitter.com/PRzpGeQ6a2 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 28, 2022

“Lions great Barry Sanders tells ESPN he is feeling “excitement” and “anticipation” around this year’s team. Sanders calls it “one of the more anticipated seasons in recent history” and feels confident they could “definitely” double their win total from the past season of 3-13-1,” Woodyard tweeted.

Obviously, given some of the offseason storylines for the team, Sanders is hardly the only one who is feeling the hype. The fact he seems so confident in a turnaround is notable, however. Sanders spends time around the team and understands what is going on, so his words might hold a little extra weight as it relates to this matter.

At this point, count Sanders as someone who is betting on a big-time turnaround for the Lions this coming season.

Lions Receiving Hype Ahead of 2022

No matter whether from pundits or former players, the optimism has been high for the Lions this offseason for 2022. The biggest reason? The Lions have turned over their roster in a big way.

The team has improved the offense by adding more weaponry such as wideouts DJ Chark and Jameson Williams. Defensively, the team also made gains by adding edge Aidan Hutchinson to an already stacked defensive line. With more depth, the hope is the Lions can alleviate some of the roster issues that contributed to the team’s dismal 2021.

While most don’t expect the Lions to contend to win the NFC North, many believe the team could be a dark-horse playoff contender if things go well. Should Detroit do what Sanders expects and double their win total, they could be in the hunt for the postseason. Such a turnaround amid a rebuild would have to be seen as major progress to Sanders and everyone else.

Sanders Dishes on Retirement Decision Anniversary

The start of training camp brings back memories for Lions fans, and one of the biggest moments was when Sanders made the decision to retire on the eve of training camp in 1999. It’s been 23 years since Sanders walked away from the game, and the running back recently shared his thoughts on the event.

Probably the toughest decision that I have faced. The hardest part was the fans… but I hope over the last 25 years I have made the city proud. I love Detroit. Still live here. Always will. https://t.co/wQvndPxmIw — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) July 28, 2022

“Probably the toughest decision that I have faced. The hardest part was the fans… but I hope over the last 25 years I have made the city proud. I love Detroit. Still live here. Always will,” Sanders tweeted.

Sanders has always made Lions fans proud, whether on the field or off. The fact that he has stuck around the city and remained such an ardent fan of the team only helps to make him more popular with the masses.

Like all the fans, Sanders is hopeful for a big turnaround in 2022. At this point, he seems to even expect it will play out.

