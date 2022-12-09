Ben Johnson Offers Major Proclamation for Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Career

The Detroit Lions have had a solid rebound season thus far in 2022, and a big reason why has been the work of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

St. Brown has been a fantastic player who has managed to get the job done in a big way for the Lions catching passes, and might look like the next star wide receiver in the league as a result.

That’s clearly something which Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would agree with. Johnson has been the beneficiary of St. Brown’s elite play thus far this season, and he is very complementary of him as a rising talent who may have already arrived in the league.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, December 8, Johnson was asked about St. Brown. He gave him massive amounts of credit as a player, and proclaimed he’s a top wideout already.

“It’s been fun to watch his progression since he got here a year and a half ago. Truthfully I think he’s playing like a top five, top 10 wide receiver,” Johnson said to the media. “He generates separation on a weekly basis I think he’s very hard to cover. We’re trying the best we can to keep defenses guessing a bit abut where he’s going to line up. He does a lot of things himself. (He’s) the complete package and we’re glad to have him.”

The Lions were looking for someone to step up and take the reigns and St. Brown has done that within the offense. Its’s been a good sight to see for the Lions, who have needed the help at the position in a big way.

To hear St. Brown, at his young age, is already a top player is huge news for the Lions. That means soon, he could end up the top wideout in the game with even more seasoning.

St. Brown Praised Johnson for His Success

In the end, while Johnson seems to like him, St. Brown knows who deserves the credit for the plays and for figuring out how to get him the ball.

As he said, the team’s offensive coordinator Ben Johnson gives the Lions a leg-up with what he’s able to do schematically on the field.

“I give credit to our offensive coordinator. He draws up some crazy, crazy plays for us. I love him,” St Brown said.

Johnson is getting some buzz as a potential future head coach in the making, and after seeing St. Brown perform and what Johnson has done for him, this is something that might go a long way to rise his star.

Instinctually, this proves how special St. Brown is as a player. He simply has a sixth-sense about him that makes him very effective.

As special as St. Brown is, it’s clear that he knows he is working with just as special of a mind.

St. Brown’s 2022 Season Points to Elite

This year, the wideout has done nothing to change the notion that he is a player on the rise to be taken seriously in terms of star power in the league. More than likely, he’s going to finish the year well over 1,000 yards, which would go a long way toward being mentioned among the league’s wideouts.

St. Brown’s best game of the year other than Week 13’s two score, 114 yard explosion did come on Thanksgiving Day, where he went for 122 yards and a score against a solid Buffalo team. Perhaps this effort will start to get him on more national radars.

For now, St. Brown remains underrated in a big way by many. Even those in the analytic community would seem to prefer that to not be the case given all the wideout offers both now and for the future.

Stats like this only serve to prove why his time may be coming sooner rather than later.