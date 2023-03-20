Lions Called Team That Could Benefit From Adding Top Rams’ Free Agent

The Detroit Lions have been making improvements a goal for their roster this entire offseason, and the team has done a nice job to make the right blend of moves so far.

Could another move be in the cards for the team? It’s more than possible, as the Lions still have a few needs on their roster on both sides of the football. In terms of those needs, one glaring one stands out as the roster stands right now.

The Athletic’s Mike Jones took a look at naming some of the best remaining fits for players. In terms of the Lions, linebacker was a spot where a lingering need was identified. The best fit for the team? None other than Bobby Wagner, formally of the Los Angeles Rams.

Along with the Buffalo Bills, the Lions were named one of the best remaining fits for Wagner. As Jones explained in the piece, Wagner has plenty of talent left to rely on to help a team.

“Father Time has nothing on the longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker, who last year as a member of the L.A. Rams had his 11th consecutive 100-plus tackle season at the ripe old age of 32. Wagner (140 tackles and 10 for a loss) also added a career-high six sacks, plus two interceptions and five pass breakups,” Jones wrote in the piece of Wagner.

The Lions have spent plenty on the secondary, but have not spent outside the home at linebacker. Will that change before the draft? If the team wants to add a veteran presence to help things out, it certainly could.

In that situation, Wagner could be an ideal addition to a Lions team that is looking ready to take the next step toward contention.

Bobby Wagner’s Career Stats & Highlights

It isn’t overstating it to say that Wagner is one of the best linebackers the game of football has seen in the past decade. His performance on the field has been fantastic, even as he ages at 32 years old.

It isn’t just the stats, but Wagner’s overall impact on the game which shows what a dramatic addition he would be for a team like Detroit that struggles on defense at linebacker. Coming into last season, Wagner had accounted for 1,383 tackles, 23.5 sacks and 11 interceptions before being released. He was also a six-time first-team All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowl player. Wagner also has a Super Bowl ring to his credit, and was part of the all-decade team at linebacker.

Things didn’t trail off considerably after Wagner was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams, however. During the 2022 season, Wagner posted 140 tackles, two interceptions and six sacks to go with five passes defended.

Play

Bobby Wagner 2022-23 Rams Highlights || HD More B Wagz: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtgKfr6wMuesGeiHT2iAu_QYMTdA2zNef More Player Highlights: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtgKfr6wMuet1Scjjv6CP8a22geSmMPnJ Career Highlights: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtgKfr6wMuethQoD-B1iqXYGCACVqBfby instagram.com/highlightcastle twitter.com/highlightcastle facebook.com/highlightcastle Shop ➼ highlightcastle.com Patreon ➼ patreon.com/highlightcastle 2023-02-12T02:06:56Z

It’s clear a player like Wagner can help the Lions, but only if the price is right and he agrees to buy into the vision of the team. Last year, Wagner might not have made sense given where the Lions were, but this year could be different as the team transitions to potential contenders. This is a case worth staying tuned to into next week.

Lions Could Look at Linebacker Addition

Will the Lions decide upon another addition to the roster at linebacker? It’s very possible relative to what they have on the team right now at this point in time.

In terms of the position, the Lions have a stud in Malcolm Rodriguez, but beyond him and Derrick Barnes, a 2021 fourth-round pick, there isn’t much on the roster. Barnes posted 47 tackles and one sack last season, and looks to build on a decent first two seasons in the league which has seen him post three sacks and 114 tackles.

Veteran free agent Alex Anzalone has returned on a new deal. In spite of that, the team still doesn’t have much depth at all, with just Julian Okwara, James Houston and Anthony Pittman left on the depth chart in addition to Rodriguez and Barnes.

The chance exists for someone to come in and stabilize the room in both aspects, and a player with some upside as well as pedigree playing for a winning team could fit the bill.

A guy like Wagner could end up making a lot of sense for the Lions if they could find the money to make it happen.