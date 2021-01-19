Brad Holmes Offers Intriguing First Thoughts on Matthew Stafford

The Detroit Lions officially introduced Brad Holmes as their next general manager, and naturally, the biggest question that was asked had to do with Matthew Stafford.

Stafford’s future is firmly up in the air as the quarterback for the team in the eyes of many, but should that be the case at all? Should Stafford actually be sticking around instead of getting cast aside in the minds of so many? That was the question on the mind of the media once Holmes came into the mix, and the likely question that fans wanted to hear an answer to as well.

Interestingly, Holmes’ first inclination was not to say anything specific at all. He admitted Stafford was a great player and someone who’s talent shines through the screen when watching film, but also refrained from going into much detail about what his plan would be for the future.

Brad Holmes says Matthew Stafford is a "great player, and what you really appreciate … is how his intangibles show on film." But he also made clear that he and the new coach need to evaluate this entire roster and talk to the players, so he wouldn't commit to anything. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) January 19, 2021

Holmes not tipping his hand is a smart approach for the Lions. The work has just begun for Holmes in terms of roster analysis, so making a call on Stafford this fast wouldn’t be smart. When Bob Quinn took over, the sentiment was always that Stafford was safe and a part of the plan. The hope and expectation is Holmes takes a look at the facts and makes an educated decision along with the team’s next coach. Ownership has said this is the plan.

With this comment, it appears he will be poised to do just that once he is on the job for a longer period of time than simply a week.

Brad Holmes Sees Lions Retooling, Not Rebuilding

Interestingly enough, whether or not the Detroit situation counts as a rebuild was a major topic of conversation. Reporters pressed Holmes to refer to the situation as a rebuild, but he did not take the bait, maintaining that he believes the Lions can retool things and remain competitive during the 2021 season with tweaks at various spots of the roster.

Lions GM Brad Holmes: "Don't get mad if I don't use the word rebuild.” He said he will continue to pivot to the word retool. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 19, 2021

Does a retool constitute a situation where Stafford might stay? It could be possible, making this a small potential tell on Stafford’s future. A rookie general manager and a rookie head coach might not be inclined to go with a rookie quarterback right off the bat. If they did, it would certainly be a very bold move.

Matthew Stafford’s Future With Lions Uncertain

The future of Stafford will become a big talking point for the Lions given the changes within the front office and at head coach. The past regime, led by Bob Quinn, remained loyal to Stafford but the shakeup could leave his future firmly up in the air. That’s especially true given the fact that ownership has essentially deferred the decision to the new staff once they get on the job full-time. If Holmes decides to make a move, it could shake everything up. Many have suggested the Lions make a blockbuster trade with Stafford so that he might win somewhere else, but the chance does still exist for the team to keep him if they so choose.

During the 2020 season, Stafford didn’t have the type of statistics that will wow many folks. He’s thrown 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with 4,084 passing yards. He’s had good games and average games, but has shown the toughness that has come to define his tenure. He also showed the type of talent and ability Holmes lauded.

Whether or not he stays is truly anyone’s guess at this point in time after listening to Holmes speak.

