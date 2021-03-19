Lions Agree to Sign Son of Former Franchise Star: Report

The Detroit Lions have a need for wideout depth after some major changes at the position, and the good news is they have found some in a cheap fashion for the 2021 season with a bit of a family tie to the organization.

Thursday night, the Lions reportedly agreed to sign wideout Breshad Perriman to a new contract. Perriman is the son of former Lions wideout Brett Perriman, who teamed with Herman Moore to be one of the great wideout combos of the 1990s.

The news was first broken by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who shared the news from Drew Rosenhaus that Perriman was reportedly joining the Lions on a one-year, $3 million dollar deal.

Like father like son: former Jets’ WR Breshad Perriman is signing with the Lions on a one-year, $3 million deal, per @DrewJRosenhaus. Perriman now will play for the same team that his dad Brett starred for. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

Getting Perriman into the mix is special for the Lions considering the role his father played for the team decades ago, and it will be interesting to see what he has to offer the Lions. With a short-term contract, there’s a chance the team could cash in on a prove-it type situation for the pass catcher.

Perriman’s Stats and Career Highlights

In 2015, Perriman was a first-round pick out of UCF by the Baltimore Ravens. He played with the Ravens from 2015 to 2017, then playing for the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns in 2018 before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. In 2020, Perriman joined the New York Giants. In terms of stats, he has put up 2,006 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career, but has not been consistent enough to sick in one place.

The good news for Perriman and the Lions? The last two seasons have been a couple of his best, with 9 touchdowns to his credit, so it’s possible he is coming on at the right time.

Lions Have Major Wide Receiver Need

Without Kenny Golladay in the mix officially, the Lions are going to have depth as a major issue at wide receiver. As of now, the only options on the team are Quintez Cephus, the recently-signed Tyrell Williams and Geronimo Allison. With this in mind, the Lions could certainly need depth at the position in the coming months. There figures to be a few players in free agency that could fit the team, so it will be interesting to see how aggressive the Lions decide to be when all is said and done.

Golladay is out of the mix now, so the team will have to step up to the plate in order to properly replace him. Free agency is just one way they could get this done, and it’s clear that Perriman is the first shoe to drop as it relates to this.

If he bounces back well and has a solid season, there’s no reason Perriman could have a big impact for the Lions and carve out a big role with the team.

