Tom Brady’s Detroit Finale? 5 Things to Watch in Lions vs. Bucs

The Detroit Lions are getting set for a tangle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it’s a game that has happened almost exactly one year ago with very different combatants on both sides of the ball.

Gone are the days of Jameis Winston and here are the days of Tom Brady in the Buccaneers’ uniform. That might be a weird sight for the Lions and their fans, but Brady has the Buccaneers on the move this season in the NFC standings, and the Lions could be their next victims considering the direction that both teams are currently trending in the standings.

What will be the most interesting things to watch this week? Here’s a look at the most fascinating storylines of Week 16.

What’s Detroit’s Coaching Staff Look Like?

It’s been another bizarre week for the Lions, with the team firing well-liked special teams coach Brayden Coombs and having a COVID-19 situation this week. Will Darrell Bevell even be able to coach the team this week considering he is a close contact? How about the defensive staff? There could be some big changes on the horizon and the staff could look a lot different this week depending on who can or cannot be around the team.

Can Matthew Stafford Play Again?

Stafford had a gutty game against the Titans, throwing for over 250 yards and 1 touchdown and battling the whole way. He didn’t get much help from his defense at all as usual, and the team struggled to sustain offense. Stafford eventually had a seat late in the game. He’ll get some rest this week and was estimated to be limited in practice, so it will be interesting to see if Stafford can play. It sure seems like he will be giving it a go and will constantly be on the field trying to help his team win.

Is This the Last Time Tom Brady Plays in Detroit?

Brady started his career down the road in Ann Arbor at the University of Michigan and many in the area have delighted in watching him through his NFL career, especially when he visited with New England and now Tampa Bay. Time is getting short though, and Brady could soon be on his way toward retirement. If the Lions and Buccaneers don’t match wits in the next few seasons, that could be it for the sides and this could be Brady’s last game in the Motor City. Only fitting it will come during the most bizarre season in NFL history and sadly have no fans.

Does Detroit’s Defense Bother to Show Up?

The Lions mailed it in against Tennessee, allowing an ugly 46 points on the field and struggling to get stops most of the day. That’s been par for the course for this defense in 2020, as they have been terrible against the better teams they have played. Bad news, here comes another one in Tampa Bay. Will the Lions be ready and can they do anything to shut down a good Buccaneers attack? If not, it’s going to be another ugly long day for the Lions more than likely, as the offense can only do so much.

Can This Game Get Played Saturday?

It’s another short week for the Lions and Buccaneers, and the situation with Detroit’s COVID-19 cases might complicate things in terms of the game being played. Can it happen? Other NFL games have been moved in the past this season, and it’s possible the same could happen with this game if the Lions’ situation does not improve in the next few days. Seeing how many more cases come up will be the key for the league. If there’s more of a situation, it’s possible this game could be moved to Monday.

READ NEXT: Lions Major Underdogs for Buccaneers’ Matchup