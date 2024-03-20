Lions CB Wanted on Domestic Violence Charges, Sheriff Says

Cornerback Cameron Sutton of the Detroit Lions is the subject of a police search on March 20.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida released on social media that it has issued a warrant for Sutton’s arrest. The office wrote on its X (formerly Twitter) account that the defensive back is “a wanted subject” for aggravated battery — domestic violence.

Upon Heavy’s request for additional information, the Hillsborough County police corrected the charge to domestic battery by strangulation.

The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers reported that the Hillsborough County police have “made multiple attempts” to contact Sutton and have been unable to reach him.

“Do you know this man?” The police office asked on X in a caption of Sutton’s photo. “The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a wanted subject: Cameron Sutton, 29.”

Sutton is entering the second season of his current contract with the Lions. He signed a 3-year, $33 million deal to join Detroit last offseason.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant for Cameron Sutton

Rogers reported that the Hillsborough County police “were contacted” at 4:30 am on March 7 “regarding a domestic incident” involving Sutton. Rogers also reported that police have not released the names of the victims.

MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke reported Sutton “is suspected of battering a woman” on March 7. According to Meinke, he fled the scene before police were able to arrive.

According to police, Sutton has not returned to his house or turned on his phone since the incident.

“He’s been ducking us,” Phil Martello, a communications officer for the sheriff’s department, told MLive. “Our deputies have exhausted all leads. He’s got vehicles and a home nearby and he hasn’t been there. He’s turned off his phone.”

Heavy requested additional information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and will provide updates if any are received.

Lions Depth at Cornerback Heading Into 2024 NFL Draft

Sutton began his NFL career as the No. 94 overall pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After six seasons with the Steelers, Sutton signed with the Lions in free agency last March.

During his first season with Detroit, Sutton had 65 combined tackles, including 4 tackles for loss. He also posted 6 pass defenses and 1 interception.

Then in three playoff games, Sutton recorded 8 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss and 3 pass defenses. But overall, he struggled to cover top receivers such as Puka Nacua and Mike Evans in the postseason.

During the 2023 regular season, the Lions finished 27th in pass defense and 29th in passing yards allowed per attempt. Sutton was the top cornerback on the unit.

Given that performance, the Lions entered this offseason with their secondary arguably the biggest need on the roster. During the first week of free agency, the Lions addressed that need by trading for Carlton Davis and signing Amik Robertson.

The Lions also re-signed Emmanuel Moseley to a 1-year deal before free agency began.

Davis could still receive an extension from Detroit, but he’s currently on a 1-year contract as well. But Robertson signed a 2-year deal worth $9.25 million.

In other words, Sutton has been the biggest financial commitment the Lions have made in their secondary the past two offseasons.

Sutton has started 56 contests in his NFL career. During 101 games overall, he has posted 233 combined tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 44 pass defenses and 9 interceptions.