Lions Camp Observations: Justin Jackson, New-Look Offense Impress

Training camp rolls on for the Detroit Lions ahead of the start of the preseason this week, and with the final camp day looming, time is running out for folks to impress the staff.

With nicer weather on the horizon, the team got back on the field on Tuesday for practice, and had a spirited day of competition that showcased some of the talented players that are flashing.

Watching up close, what were some of the key takeaways? Here’s a look at what to remember off another practice for the team.

David Blough Seems Ahead of Tim Boyle

Last year, David Blough looked better than Tim Boyle, but the Lions elected to use Boyle as the primary backup. The team kept three quarterbacks, so Blough got to stick around. Now, though, Blough is looking a bit sharper than Boyle.

During a workout on Tuesday, Boyle fired a poor interception right to a Detroit linebacker that reminded of some of his mistakes last year. It’s the kind of mistake he’s been trying to avoid, so it wasn’t good to see it play out in practice.

Preseason games will be vital to decide upon a winner of this competition, but in practice, Blough seems to have the upper hand. Whether that holds or not remains to be seen.

Malcolm Rodriguez Living up to Hype

Sometimes, players just show up easily while watching a team practice. Malcolm Rodriguez is very clearly one of those talents. Listening to the pads pop, instantly your eye is drawn to the action, and usually, Rodriguez is making a play.

During camp, the hype has been strong for Rodriguez, but he lived up to it in a big way. It seems he always finds a way to be near the ball, which was a big trait he showed off in college. That’s translated easily to the pros early on.

Whether Rodriguez parlays this good start into a fast role on defense or not remains to be seen, but it’s easy to see why folks love him. He’ll play fast on special teams and could push for more as the season goes on.

Creative Lions Offense Will Open Eyes

A big question this offseason was what Detroit’s offense would look like off the second half of the season. If some of the camp work is any indication, fans will be impressed by the creativity the team shows this year.

Detroit’s offense seems likely to make use of the speed element in a big way, and the team looks comfortable working all their weapons into the mix, be it on quick passes, timing routes, sweeps or even a few trick plays.

The Lions grew a lot last year in their offense, and it seems that growth might only be set to continue.

Justin Jackson Could Stay With Lions

Justin Jackson was added to the roster as a potential camp body for the Lions a few weeks back, but watching him in drills, it becomes easy to see why he might be a bit more than just a passer by.

Multiple times during drills, Jackson’s shake managed to spring him loose into the second level. He won some one-on-ones because of his agility and speed. Detroit is loaded at running back, but Jackson is going to perform well in the preseason and make tough cuts even tougher if he works as he did in camp.

With NFL experience, Jackson is the kind of back who could earn a role with the Lions in a short amount of time if he continues to impress.

Jared Goff, Lions Wideouts Look in-Synch

Coming into camp, there’s been a lot of hype about Jared Goff’s potential resurgence. So far, his performance shows that it might not be just lip service. Goff was keyed in and making big throws on Tuesday.

Goff was impressive in his ability to work underneath as well as uncork the deep bomb. He looked locked-in, and seems to be in good chemistry with all his wide receivers. Another year in the offense and another year of confidence will help Goff in a big way.

