Lions-Cardinals Key Matchups: T.J. Hockenson Must Burn Arizona Again

The Detroit Lions are trying to get back on the winning track this week against the Arizona Cardinals on the road, and while the game will be a repeat of 2019, little is the same about the teams almost exactly a year later.

So far, the Cardinals are 2-0 and the Lions are 0-2 on the young season and the team will have to tighten some things up if they want to take the next step toward reclaiming their season.

What are the most important matchups for Week 3? Here’s a look at the key spots to watch this week on the field.

Kyler Murray vs. Detroit Linebackers

Murray, for the most part, was bottled up by the Lions in 2019. The exciting young quarterback put up 308 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception in leading the Cardinals back for a tie. He only ran for 13 yards, though, and was sacked 5 times by a Detroit front that rarely makes getting to the quarterback a habit. Murray has learned a lot from that first start and has only gotten more comfortable. So far this season, Murray has already rushed for 158 yards and a score. The Lions linebackers have their hands full in the open field, because the bet is the pocket will collapse and Murray will take off and try to make a play. They have to wrap him up like they did early in the 2019 game and prevent any kind of big play from happening. Murray is a big play waiting to happen, so the Lions have to find a way to slow him down dramatically. It will start at the linebacker spot, because if he breaks through into the second level, it’s all over.

DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald vs. Lions Secondary

Detroit is still dealing with some key injuries in their defensive backfield, and they will be facing a tough task again in dealing with Hopkins this week. Davante Adams went off last week, and that was after the Lions gave up some big plays at the end of Week 1, too. Rookie Jeff Okudah is learning on the job, so it will be on the likes of Amani Oruwarye, Darryl Roberts and Tony McRae to help pick him up and make the team better in the expected absence of Desmond Trufant. Justin Coleman also remains on IR. Hopkins could have a big day and feast once more at the expense of a Detroit corner group getting worked over at this point in time. It also isn’t wise to forget Fitzgerald, who had 113 yards against the Lions in last season’s game. Long story short? The Lions could be in trouble on the back end again.

T.J. Hockenson vs. Cardinals Secondary

Last season, Hockenson had his most brilliant game of the year at the expense of the Cardinals with 131 yards and a score. So far, in 2 games this season, Hockenson has put up 118 yards and a touchdown. The chances should be there for Hockenson to break out and have another great game this week, and the Lions need it. He started hot in Week 2 but was not able to maintain. If Hockenson has another good week at the Arizona expense, it could be great news for the Lions, who need the pass catching depth to emerge in a big way this season for their offensive balance.

Kenny Golladay vs. Patrick Peterson

Golladay is expected back off injury, and sounds as if he is working better at practice this week. His return could be huge for the Lions, who need another big time weapon to stretch the field. If Golladay plays, expect Peterson to get this assignment. It will be a good test to see where Golladay is at to see if he can manage to play well against Peterson and the solid Arizona backfield. Last year, Golladay went for 42 yards and a score against the Cardinals, so a similar week would be nice for the Lions off his injury return.

READ NEXT: Lions Host Veteran NFL Pass Rusher for Visit