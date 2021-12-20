Internet Blasts Cardinals for Failing to Acknowledge Loss to Lions

The Detroit Lions don’t make a habit of winning consistently on the field, so when they do come up with victories, it can be a shock to the system of the team that comes away with the loss.

In Week 15 of the NFL season, that ended up being the Arizona Cardinals, who came into play at 10-3 and one of the best tams in the NFC let alone a great team on the road. None of that seemed to matter when the Lions got a hold of them, though. Detroit never trailed in the game and dusted the Cardinals in a dominating 30-12 blowout at Ford Field.

Many folks were surprised by the score and the outcome of the game, but the Lions got credit from plenty corners of the internet for the way they won. Though the Cardinals themselves were classy as a team after the game, their social media group is coming under a bit of fire for failing to tweet the final score. As of Monday morning, the last tweet from the Arizona social media account made no mention of the lopsided loss in Motown.

Barstool Sports personality Dan “Big Cat” Katz was leading the charge of calling the Cardinals’ social media team out for conveniently ignoring the result of the Lions game on Sunday.

You still haven’t tweeted the final score, cowards @AZCardinals — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 20, 2021

The last 2 Cardinals wins they’ve tweeted the final score AND a terrible L graphic in a separate tweet. You are cowards @AZCardinals, all Cardinals fans should be embarrassed by the lack of a Final Score tweet. They are officially cursed as a franchise until they make this right pic.twitter.com/Rl65dWgH2x — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 20, 2021

As noted Detroit fan Andy Isaac tweeted, the Cardinals are looking like Christmas cowards for failing to admit they even lost to the Lions and tweet the final score.

Just so everybody knows, the 10-win @AZCardinals refuse to tweet the score from Sunday's loss to the Lions. People are saying they are Christmas cowards. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) December 20, 2021

The account’s last tweet was an explanation of the final Arizona score on the day, a touchdown pass to Christian Kirk late in the fourth quarter in garbage time of a blowout.

Kyler Murray connects with Christian Kirk for a 26-yard Touchdown. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 19, 2021

Since, the site has re-tweeted Kelvin Beachum for a Walter Payton Man of the Year vote as well as a video breaking down of a “tough loss in Detroit,” but nothing else about the score. As many folks are saying, it is quite convenient that they are hardly mentioning a loss to the Lions on the official account at this point.

Obviously, in the internet-focused fishbowl world of 2021, the team isn’t going to get away with making such a move.

Lions Social Media Posts Brilliant Craig Reynolds Tribute

While the Cardinals chose silence after the game on their end, the Lions chose a much more giddy and joyful tone with the masses naturally. Perhaps their best post of the night was a shout-out to Detroit running back Craig Reynolds, who has earned the nickname “Netflix” since he was sitting at home on his couch watching Netflix when the team called him up to join the roster.

A very bingeable win. pic.twitter.com/xyWOtvlPG5 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 20, 2021

Since, “Netflix” Reynolds has gone off, with 195 yards on the ground in two games, and a potential promising future ahead of him in the Detroit backfield. Credit the Lions’ social media account for carrying the load and remaining witty when the Cardinals may have been too shellshocked or depressed to tweet themselves.

Lions Dominated Cardinals for Second Win of 2021

Even though the final has not been tweeted, it cannot hide the result from being known. Coming into the game, most people expected a blowout, with Arizona being favored by as much as 12.5 points during the lead into the game. The Lions, many figured, didn’t stand much of a chance against a high-powered offense and a defense that had been proven as stout. From the start of the game to the finish, that didn’t seem to matter much. The Lions raced out to a 10-0 lead, and managed to hold the Cardinals scoreless into halftime following putting up another touchdown of their own. In the second half, the Lions kept the pressure on, even as Arizona lined up a few field goals to get on the board. The Cardinals got a touchdown, but the Lions managed to hold them at bay with solid defense most of the way through for the upset win.

It was a very impressive showing for the Lions, and that will remain true even if the Cardinals don’t want to admit it happened.

