Lions Turn Heads With Trade for Super Bowl Winning CB

March 11 may have been the first day to negotiation with unrestricted free agents. But the Detroit Lions used the trade route to improve their roster with veteran cornerback Carlton Davis.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Lions acquired Davis from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Lions will also receive a 2024 sixth-round pick and 2025 sixth-rounder in exchange for a 2024 third-round choice.

Trade: 🏈Lions receive: CB Carlton Davis, Buccaneers 2024 6th-round pick and a 2025 6th-round pick. 🏈Buccaneers receive: Lions 2024 third-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

A former second-round pick, Davis played six seasons for the Buccaneers. During 2023, he recorded 52 combined tackles with 9 pass defenses and 2 interceptions in 12 games.

Davis’ best statistical season came in 2020 when the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl. That season, Davis posted a career-high 68 combined tackles and 4 interceptions with 18 pass defenses in 14 starts.

The reaction on social media to the Lions trading for Davis was generally positive on March 11.

“Big move for the Lions,” wrote FaDDe on X (formerly Twitter).

NFL pundits agreed that Davis is a quality addition to the Lions roster. The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy raved about Davis’ ability in man-to-man coverage.

“No TDs allowed in man,” wrote Pouncy.