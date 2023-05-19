Former No. 2 Pick Could Be Best QB Fit for Multiple Super Bowl Contenders

Carson Wentz’s career has been an enigma.

Chosen with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, after Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a blockbuster trade to move up for the quarterback they hoped would define their future, Wentz went on an MVP run before tearing his ACL in 2017 and hasn’t been the same quarterback since.

Wentz wore out his welcome after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts, where the Eagles traded him in exchange for a conditional first-round pick, in a move that reunited Wentz with his former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, Frank Reich.

Then, Wentz was benched last season, as a member of the Washington Commanders, before being released on Feb. 27.

How the mighty have fallen.

Still, despite persistent questions about his lack of leadership during his time in Philadelphia, and what league sources have repeatedly described as a reluctance to accept hard coaching, Wentz could still prove valuable as an experienced veteran backup for several teams across the NFL.

After all, Wentz is a career 62.6 percent passer with 22,129 passing yards to his name, while tossing 151 touchdowns to 66 interceptions. But, Wentz has just a .500 record in the NFL, at 46-45-1.

Here’s a look at Carson Wentz’s best fits for the 2023 NFL season:

Los Angeles Rams

Last fall, Baker Mayfield saw his career get a bit of a boost when he showed he was able to thrive in head coach Sean McVay’s scheme, even leading a Thursday Night Football victory mere hours after arriving in TinselTown.

Might Wentz follow suit?

Matthew Stafford’s lengthy injury history could make it worthwhile for the Rams to take a flier on a veteran quarterback such as Wentz, who could be pressed into action with plenty of big-game experience to steady the ship.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, on the heels of two hyper-aggressive offseasons that have dramatically increased the starpower residing in South Beach.

However, the Dolphins also learned the hard way last season, the perils of not having quality quarterback depth, as Tua Tagovailoa dealt with multiple concussions that sidelined him for five-plus games.

Miami has assembled a lethal wide receiver duo in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Wentz was middle of the pack last season, when healthy, averaging 8.0 Air Yards per attempt, which as 16th in the NFL.

If Wentz is able to stretch the field, there’s no reason a passing game built around Hill’s and Waddle’s speed can’t at least survive if Tua is sidelined, again.

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is entrenched as the Chargers‘ starting quarterback, and is one of the brightest young stars at the position. The depth behind Herbert? That’s another story, entirely.

Currently, Easton Stick and Max Duggan round out the Chargers’ quarterback depth chart.

Stick has thrown one NFL pass.

The point here, is that the Chargers have been acting like an organization that is serious about contending for a Super Bowl berth for the past several seasons, but are walking a razor’s edge at the most important position. If nothing else, Wentz would provide starter experience, and have an electrifying receiver duo to throw to with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams on the receiving end of his passes.

Detroit Lions

When the dust settles, there’s a very real chance that the Detroit Lions emerge this summer as the team to beat in the NFC North.

Detroit’s selection of former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was hailed as a move that could set the franchise up for a bright future, and an extreme value selection. However, even with Jared Goff likely entrenched as the starting quarterback for as long as it takes Hooker to recover from a torn ACL, the Lions are paper-thin at quarterback.

Wentz’s former teammate in Philadelphia, Nate Sudfeld is currently the Lions’ No. 3 quarterback. If pressed into action, Wentz could possibly steady the ship for a team with lofty expectations.