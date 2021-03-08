Lions Quarterback Reportedly Receiving Trade Interest on Market

The Detroit Lions have made one change at the quarterback position this offseason already, and another one could be coming down the pipe in the weeks ahead.

When their agreed upon trade with Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford goes through, the Lions will have solidified the starter spot on the team. Chase Daniel remains entrenched as the backup, but that could be changing in the days ahead as well.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Lions are taking trade calls on Daniel, their backup last season. Teams around the league might consider Daniel a mentor for a young quarterback. The Lions were using Daniel as an insurance policy for Stafford, but the days of that could be ending soon.

Lions have had trade discussions with other teams regarding their backup QB Chase Daniel, per sources. Daniel has been considered an ideal mentor for young QBs, something he learned from Drew Brees during their time together in New Orleans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

If the Lions traded Daniel, the team would likely have to find another quarterback for 2021 as backup. In that situation, Detroit might once again look to draft a player or perhaps sign a veteran player such as Tyrod Taylor. It would represent a pretty interesting change in philosophy for the team.

Daniel might be the next to go from the Lions.

Lions Quarterback Situation

The Lions will have Jared Goff set to come in the building in the weeks ahead, and he seems primed to be at least the short term solution for the team. Goff is still 26 and theoretically could still have his best days ahead of him considering the fact he is 6-5 as a starter in the playoffs, appeared in a Super Bowl and played late in the 2020-2021 season with a thumb injury. Knowing this, it’s a wiser bet the Lions would consider a wideout or a defensive player with their first selection this year. A quarterback to add to the mix could be prioritized later in the draft, however.

Trading Daniel might open up a bigger need for the Lions at quarterback and ensure the Lions would commit to complete change at the position this offseason under a new offensive coordinator and staff. It might even put quarterback in play for the seventh selection as well.

Chase Daniel’s Career Statistics

After playing college football at Missouri, Daniel came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2009. His first stop was with the Washington Redskins, and from there, he moved onto the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. In his career, the 33 year old Daniel has put up 7 touchdowns, 1,430 yards and made a total of 5 career starts. He’s been more known as a backup than anything else.

With the Bears, Daniel has made his biggest impact. He beat the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in 2018 when Mitch Trubisky couldn’t play, and seemingly, that’s just the type of game the Lions wanted to ask him to win in the absence of their quarterback. Daniel wasn’t able to do that last season for Detroit, but he is still a solid backup quarterback and a good veteran option in the league.

With that comfortable fit, the Lions should have the backup position established into the future in a big way.

