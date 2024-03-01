Lions Pegged to Make Free Agency Splash With $90 Million Star Pass Rusher

With Super Bowl expectations heading into 2024, the Detroit Lions have the motivation to make a big move in NFL free agency. The Lions also possess the capacity for a splash signing because of their $54.2 million in cap space according to Spotrac. For those reasons, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz projected the Lions to target defensive tackle Chris Jones.

On March 1, Schatz named Jones the one important free agent the Lions should sign this offseason.

“Jones ranked second among all defensive tackles in pass rush win rate last season (19.6%), and he had the highest double-team rate at 72%,” Schatz wrote. “If he makes it to free agency, he would be a huge addition to the Lions’ defense and could be the difference-maker who finally brings them to the Super Bowl.”

Jones is coming off the first pair of back-to-back double-digit sack seasons of his career. In 2022, he tied his career bests with 15.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits. Then during 2023, he posted 10.5 sacks with 29 quarterback hits again.

He made first-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons. Jones has also been a Pro Bowler five consecutive years.

According to Spotrac, Jones has accumulated about $90.2 million in total earnings during his NFL career. Spotrac also projected him to be worth roughly $85.4 million on a 3-year contract this offseason.