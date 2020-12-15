Lions Hire Former Linebacker Chris Spielman to New Front Office Role

The Detroit Lions are amid a major organizational shakeup this offseason, and have taken a bigger step to solidify their product on the field with some hires from off the field.

Fox broadcaster and former linebacker Chris Spielman was revealed to be joining the team’s front office in a full time role. He will be advising Detroit president Rod Wood, and will serve as Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO.

Chris Spielman to join #Lions organization as Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO: https://t.co/JimUcXkB5U pic.twitter.com/V4dsJiG4fI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 15, 2020

Spielman will leave his role on television to join the Lions, and jump headfirst into the team’s search for their next coach and general manager. Spielman will sit in on interviews and will be in contact with those already interviewed.

Many worried about the team’s lack of a football mind helping in the search, but that fear has been alleviated with Spielman coming back to the team to get involved. Additionally, the team revealed Barry Sanders, former Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis and Fritz Pollard Alliance director Rod Graves will be assisting in the search as well.

Before he joined the Lions in role, many called for Spielman to become the team’s next general manager. Instead, they will get the best of both worlds. Spielman will assist in the process and then help the next boss to make the Lions the best they can be.

Herman Moore Explains Why Chris Spielman Return Fits Lions

Lions legendary wideout Herman Moore was recently adamant that Spielman return to the team as general manager. While that won’t be happening, Spielman is at least back with the organization. All of Moore’s thought’s still apply as it relates to why this is a great move.

Many of you are saying that we can’t have another former @NFL linebacker-turned-broadcaster. I hear you, but I am going to have to disagree. Chris Spielman checks a lot more boxes than Matt Millen. My first points: 1. He’s respected

2. He’s played at the highest level#Lions pic.twitter.com/Ev988FAhSg — Herman Moore (@HMAN84) November 28, 2020

Moore explained:

“One, Chris Spielman is respected by the organization, he’s respected by the players, he’s respected by the alums, he’s respected by the fans. When you come in and you have that type of respect from day one, that’s a big plus for any organization. The next thing you have with him is he’s played the game at the highest level. Yeah he was in the booth like Matt Millen. Yeah he was also former linebacker like Matt Millen. That’s about where it begins and ends. This is a guy who does not like to lose. He’s not going to accept losing. He’s not going to have excuses because our team got off to a bad start, or because our team had injuries. This is a guy who played, he was a throwback player and he wasn’t going to allow anyone to make excuses even when we played.”

Moore finished his pitch by tweeting the thought that there are plenty of qualified people who could take over in Detroit, but hinted the next leader of the team should have an understanding of the fan base and how things work within the organization.

To be clear, I agree that there are plenty of candidates out there for #Lions GM. But I believe the person MUST intimately know the fanbase, the anatomy of the organization, and its operations. That’s the missing piece with everyone who’s come in here. — Herman Moore (@HMAN84) November 29, 2020

Now, Spielman can bring that expertise back to Detroit and help them try to get their team back on track.

Chris Spielman Career Highlights

Spielman was a dominating presence from the moment he stepped on the football field in Detroit as a linebacker in 1988 out of Ohio State. He played eight seasons with the Lions and was a four time Pro Bowl player as well as a three time All-Pro on defense. Statistically, he was dominating as well, racking up 1,181 tackles in his career and 10.5 sacks to go with 13 forced fumbles and 6 interceptions. Spielman finished his career in Buffalo and Cleveland, but became a natural fit in the broadcast booth working with ESPN’s college football coverage and later transitioning to Fox Sports and their NFL coverage.

Unlike his brother who got his start in Detroit in scouting and worked in several front offices, Spielman’s only high level experience in football management came in the AFL where he coached the Columbus Destroyers. In 2000, Spielman did interview for the Ohio State head coaching role that eventually went to Jim Tressel.

Now, he will get to join the team and impact the direction of the franchise moving forward in a critical offseason.

