Lions Projected to Lose ‘Versatile Talent’

The Detroit Lions have already departed with one safety, veteran Tracy Walker, this offseason. Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson predicted the Lions to bid farewell to safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency as well.

On February 22, Robinson projected Gardner-Johnson to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Steelers slot corner Chandon Sullivan is on track for free agency, while Pittsburgh might try to find a better second safety to play opposite Minkah Fitzpatrick this offseason,” wrote Robinson.

“Gardner-Johnson could compete for both roles and shouldn’t cost much after missing most of the 2023 campaign with a pectoral injury. Another one-year contract in the $6-8 million range could make sense.”

Gardner-Johnson only appeared in three regular season games for the Lions in 2023. He suffered a pectoral muscle injury during Week 2 and didn’t return until the regular season finale.

But Gardner-Johnson still had an impact on the young Lions last season. SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit’s Erik Schlitt described the 26-year-old as “boisterous” and “a leader.”

But even with other accolades too, Schlitt wasn’t sure the Lions will have a starting spot for the veteran safety in 2024.

“While Gardner-Johnson is a positional versatile talent with Pro Bowl upside, the Lions don’t have a clear path to an open starting role at any of the positions he plays,” Schlitt wrote. “With the rise of Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph at safety and the emergence of Brian Branch in the slot, the Lions may prefer to keep their homegrown talent in high-contributing roles.”