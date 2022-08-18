Lions-Colts Preview: Pressure Firmly on Detroit’s Backup Quarterbacks

The Detroit Lions are set to tackle Week 2 of the preseason, and though the midpoint of the exhibition slate can bring some staleness, there is none of that in the Motor City.

Detroit has a rising young team and put the finishing touches on a week of practice work against the Indianapolis Colts ahead of this week’s game. With that in mind, this week represents a chance to get the taste of defeat out of the collective mouth of the team.

So what will be the most important variables to watch this week? Here’s a look at some thoughts.

How Does Malcolm Rodriguez Look as a Lions’ Starter?

Malcolm Rodriguez saw snaps in a starting role during practice against the Colts this week, so the guess is that he will be turned loose much earlier in the game on defense.

Thus far, Rodriguez has been a revelation for the Lions both with his play and his attitude. Will that continue once the game begins? It doesn’t seem as if the lights would be too bright for Rodriguez, but it will be important to see if he is up to the task and if he looks like he can hang with the big dogs, even in a preseason game.

Will Lions Bubble Players Continue Their Push?

Last week, a number of players made their case to the team, and in the name of consistency, those guys will want to see their names continue to show up on the field in a positive way for the Lions.

Devin Funchess looked like he was ready to make the roster at tight end, and the same was true of wideout Tom Kennedy. On the defensive side of things, John Cominsky and Jarrad Davis made good opening statements. These players will need to keep the momentum going on their impressive starts. Seeing if they can get it done will be interesting.

Who Pulls Ahead in the Backup Quarterback Battle?

Something’s going to have to give at backup for the Lions. A week after David Blough had a critical fumble while Tim Boyle threw a tough interception, rumors swirled the Lions could be in the market for a new quarterback.

It might be wise to watch Blough the closest this week, given it’s possible he might be the best of the bunch for the team, which he proved during the week. This game could determine whether or not the Lions feel the need to deal an asset for a player who can sit behind Jared Goff. The work hasn’t been all that inspiring thus far, so it’s a vital week for the Detroit offensive leaders, no matter what order they may see the field.

What Starters See Action for Detroit?

It sure sounded this week that players of consequence would see light duty for the Lions. Even though that is the case, the projected starters that do see time could be fascinating to monitor.

Dan Campbell admitted when speaking to the media on Thursday, August 18 that the Lions were likely to sit some folks thanks to the fact that the team did get good work this week against the Colts.

“I would say the plan right now is there’ll be a number of these guys that will not play in this game,” Campbell said. “A number of our starters, because they’re getting kind of the bulk of the reps. There will be a number of guys that have gotten a load here that will still play in this game certainly, we’ve got a lot of battles still going on, but that would be the plan with this. That’s why you kind of like the structure of (joint practice). You get two really good days of work and now you don’t really feel like you need to go to the game with them.”

It could be telling to see who does start. Might those players be in more of a roster battle than some predict? Regardless, at a time of year when injury avoidance is critical, seeing who does what will be notable.

Where Does Detroit’s Next Bubble Stud Come From?

While the team has what seems to be a shrinking bubble, there are still several players who want to make a case to the staff during game action on both sides of the ball. How do these players look?

Names such as wideout Kalil Pimpleton, defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor, cornerback Chase Lucas, tight end Shane Zylstra, running back Craig Reynolds and linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton have a chance to stand out in this game, and they will have to once the lights turn on. Another cut is looming on August 23, so time is running thin for players to prove themselves. This game represents a fantastic opportunity.

