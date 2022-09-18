‘The Lions Are a Wagon:’ Internet Ignites Over Detroit’s Blowout Half

The Detroit Lions endured a stinging Week 1 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, but with the Washington Commanders in town, things have taken a turn the other way.

While it felt as if the Lions felt like a same old outfit in the first week of the season, things took a decisive change early in Week 2. Early and often, the Lions were all over the Commanders, and their effort set the internet on fire.

Plenty of folks saw the Detroit effort and came away very impressed with what the team was able to do in piling up the yards and impact plays.

Sports Illustrated writer Albert Breer pointed out the wild discrepancy in yardage that the teams had early on, which pointed to a dominating performance by the team.

Yards from scrimmage … Lions: 244

Commanders: 27 Detroit up 22-0 at home. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 18, 2022

“Yards from scrimmage …Lions: 244 Commanders: 27. Detroit up 22-0 at home,” Breer tweeted.

NFL Network personality Rachel Bonnetta simply stated her disbelief that the Lions were doing so well.

Lions?!?????? — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) September 18, 2022

“Lions?!??????,” she tweeted.

NFL Network personality Cynthia Frelund also was surprised to say the least. As a Lions fan, seeing such utter dominance made her very happy, indeed.

I’m kinda close to tears guys 💙🦁 — cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) September 18, 2022

“I’m kinda close to tears guys,” she tweeted.

Former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker put it even better. As he said, the Lions are a wagon.

The Lions are a wagon — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) September 18, 2022

“The Lions are a wagon,” Tucker tweeted.

NFL Network host Rich Eisen also summed things up perfectly, but he kept his commentary to a minimum, tweeting a hungry lion.

Live look in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/rZ9nVkyX47 — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 18, 2022

Finally, Barstool Sports personality PFT Commenter had a solid take, simply saying the Lions might be the best team in history.

Detroit Lions might be the best team in history of the world — PFT Commander (@PFTCommenter) September 18, 2022

“Detroit Lions might be the best team in history of the world,” he tweeted.

This could be uncharted territory for the Lions in terms of looking good and generating some positive buzz instead of the usually negative headlines in an early season football game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Others Make Huge Plays for Lions

Early in the first half, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown showed up and made a big play for the Detroit offense, catching a pass to get the team going and get the Lions in the end zone.

Here’s a look at the play:

It wasn’t just St. Brown making the plays, however. The Lions got a nice 50 yard run from running back D’Andre Swift early in the game to set up points.

Additionally, wideout Josh Reynolds caught a touchdown pass to add to the pain of the Commanders and expand Detroit’s lead:

Finally, the Detroit offense showed signs of a breakout and were able to sustain it throughout the first half.

Detroit’s Defense Making Huge Plays, Too

It wasn’t just the Detroit offense leading the charge in the first half of the game, but the defense setting the tone as well.

The best example of this from the game was Charles Harris collecting a safety in the first half with a great bull rush. With Washington backed up near the end zone, Harris got after the ball and made a play:

In addition to Harris, the Lions were able to get rookie Aidan Hutchinson loose for a few sacks, the first of his NFL career.

Add it up and the offense and defense are complementing each other beautifully for the Lions. That’s something which has been rare to see through the years, but as folks know, it might mean the Lions are a dangerous team this season.

