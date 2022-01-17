Lions Fans Delighting in Controversial Cowboys’ Playoff Loss

Karma, it is often said, is a real thing. Detroit Lions fans could be excused for not exactly believing that to be the case after some of the things that have happened to them through the years, but they received a welcome sight in the NFL Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Detroit’s last brush with playoff victory came in 2015, when the team was defeated by the Dallas Cowboys in very controversial fashion. The Lions lost that day thanks to a controversial non-call and flag that was picked up, so they’ve been smarting ever since and waiting for the Cowboys to their own retribution. While the Dez Bryant non-catch was some decent karma initially, fans were waiting for something much bigger and more heartbreaking to play out with the referees.

Sunday, with the Cowboys driving late and trying to win, the referees didn’t spot the ball in time for the team to get one more chance at a game-winning play. Dallas also sustained penalties on the day, which was a high total. While they were undisciplined, many Dallas fans likely thought the referees had it out for their side.

As many Lions fans such as CBS analyst Dana Jacobson explained, they never root for the Cowboys simply because of the blown call that cost Detroit a win all those years ago.

As a @Lions fan I will NEVER root for The Cowboys in a playoff game. #2015 — Dana Jacobson (@danajacobson) January 17, 2022

Most folks found it pretty delicious that the Cowboys and their fans were complaining about the referees, especially since the Lions have dealt with referee problems for a long time through the years.

Some even believed the frustrating way Dallas lost was funny thanks to their own heartbreaking experience watching the Cowboys beat Detroit in the playoffs.

Last time the #Lions were in the play-offs the #Cowboys interfered and the Refs picked up the flag and we lost… So that crap is funny. — David Drake (@pdavidy8) January 17, 2022

Others took to pointing out the karma by showing off the play itself, reminding Dallas fans that they have no reason to be frustrated considering what happened to the Lions.

Many were simply mocking Dallas fans for crying about the loss given the way in which the Lions were defeated in similar fashion.

Finally, as some pointed out, the play did indeed feel like karma for the way the Detroit game was handled once upon a time.

Can't wait to hear the Cowboys fans complain about the refs said every @lions fan #karma pic.twitter.com/6KiMNQgdVK — 🏈Hail Mary-I ain't Lion🦁-I love my team (@lamos_mary) January 17, 2022

Add it all up and it’s clear Lions fans don’t have a lot of sympathy for the Cowboys amid their tough loss. The sentiment? Welcome to the club and better luck next year.

Watch Cowboys’ Agonizing Loss to San Francisco

The play itself was questionable for Dallas given the fact that they had no timeouts left and a limited amount of time with which to operate. After Dak Prescott scrambled with the ball, the Cowboys and 49ers were rushing to get set as time ticked down. The referee had to move into position to set the ball for a spike, but by the time he did, the game had already ran out. Here’s a look:

The ref didn’t give the Cowboys the ball in time lol pic.twitter.com/fuSuqVv21e — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 17, 2022

For Lions fans, this play is pretty delicious to watch. It showed them that a team that many assume can simply buy itself out of a bad call is still capable of getting wronged by the referees late in the game. Additionally, the Cowboys should probably be blaming themselves after failing to run the right kind of plays in crunch time.

Lions Burned During 2014 Wild Card With Questionable Call

Why is sympathy so hard to come by for Lions fans? Probably due to past experience. With the Lions driving late in the game and clinging to a 20-17 lead, the team elected to keep the pressure on Dallas by throwing the ball on third-down. Detroit was moving the ball well, and seemed to draw a pass interference penalty on tight end Brandon Pettigrew when Anthony Hitchens knocked him to the ground. The flag was initially thrown, but Pete Morelli’s crew ended up picking up the flag much to the disappointment and confusion of the Lions. Here’s a look at the play again:





Play



Matthew Stafford reacts to Cowboys penalty no call Pass Interference Flag Picked Up Refs don't get fined for bad calls but how much does Jerry Jones pay them for bad calls? 2015-03-14T15:10:15Z

Stafford, for his part, shows his disbelief on the field, routinely asking for explanations from the refereeing crew. When none are offered to his satisfaction, he is forced to laugh off the call. For the Lions, it was no laughing matter. The team would go on to lose the game 24-20 in their closest brush with an ever-elusive playoff win since the early 1990s.

This loss by Dallas won’t give them a playoff win of course, but it does make things feel even after all these years of hand-wringing.

