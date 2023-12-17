Lions’ Dan Campbell Sounds Off on GM Brad Holmes After Beating Broncos

As has become customary for the Detroit Lions this season, the team received huge offensive production from two rookies in the 42-17 victory against the Denver Broncos on December 16. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the team in rushing while first-year tight end Sam LaPorta had 3 receiving touchdowns.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell had great things to say about both rookies during his postgame press conference. But Campbell also made sure to call attention to Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who selected both Gibbs and LaPorta in the 2023 NFL draft.

“I’m just going to bring it back to Brad Holmes,” Campbell said when talking about the success of Gibbs and LaPorta. “It’s a hell of a job by him once again.

“Took a lot of criticism for those two picks. But they look like they’re ok, so I’m glad we’ve got them.”

Gibbs rushed for 100 yards on just 11 carries, as he averaged 9.1 yards per rush. He also had a rushing touchdown and a receiving score on 2 catches for 8 yards.

LaPorta had 5 receptions for 56 yards. Again, 3 of those catches were touchdowns.

Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs Records Second 100-Yard Rushing Game

The 21-year-old running back has been supporting a healthy yards per carry average in recent weeks. He also scored a touchdown in Week 14 against the Chicago Bears.

Due to a lack of opportunities, though, Gibbs hadn’t eclipsed the 100-yard mark since his first career 100-yard rushing game on October 30 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

But Gibbs hit the century mark against the Broncos and chipped in another 8 receiving yards. His 108 yards from scrimmage was his most since Week 8.

Gibbs had a little bit of a slow start to the season. But over the past eight games, he’s averaged 104.9 yards from scrimmage per contest with 8 touchdowns.

Holmes received criticism for selecting Gibbs at No. 12 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. But the 21-year-old leads all rookie running backs in rushing yards. With three games remaining, he needs 208 more yards on the ground to reach 1,000 this season.

Sam LaPorta Makes Lions History

As good as Gibbs has been, LaPorta has been better.

With his three-touchdown performance, LaPorta broke the Lions rookie touchdown record. Tight end Joseph Fauria caught 7 touchdowns as a rookie for Detroit in 2013.

LaPorta now has 9 touchdowns. That’s most among all tight ends. Only wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans and Courtland Sutton have more among all NFL pass catchers.

LaPorta setting records doesn’t surprise Campbell.

“It goes without saying, he’s doing a really good job,” Campbell said of LaPorta on December 16. “I would say this, if you see the kid, when you watch him in meetings, you watch him out at practice, the walk-through, the way he works, he reminds me of St. Brown, in that manner.

“Very much the same way just the way he goes about it. He’s highly competitive. He gets in games like this and he shows up now.

“He just keeps getting better and better and so does Gibbs.”

That’s a scary thought. Opposing defenses have their hands full with what Gibbs and LaPorta are already doing.

In addition to 9 touchdowns, LaPorta has 71 receptions and 758 receiving yards. He’s fourth among all tight ends in both categories.