Dan Campbell Gets Hands-on to Help Lions’ Tight End Develop

You’d be hard-pressed to find a head coach in the NFL that gets involved with his players on the field like Dan Campbell does with the Detroit Lions.

Typically, by the time coaches rise up the ranks, they become delegators and leave the instruction behind. As fans know, however, Campbell isn’t exactly cut from the same cloth as a usual head coach in the league.

Detroit’s second-year tight end Brock Wright seems to understand that more than most. Seeking improvement, Wright is able to get some quality tips from not only his position coaches, but Campbell himself.

Speaking to the media on Monday, August 17, Wright discussed his development and revealed how Campbell has played a big role.

Chase Lucas, Craig Reynolds, Brock Wright, & Tanner Engstrand meet the media at Lions Training Camp

“I think overall just my technique’s gotten a lot better been working with that a lot with Tanner (Engstrand) and (Dan) Campbell, just all the fundamentals of being a tight end and working at that,” he said. I think generally, just when it comes to working on my technique, it’s gotten much better.”

As Wright explained, the tight ends in the room love soaking up the knowledge from Campbell given what he did in the league and use it to their own advantage.

“We love it. The more we can get tight ends involved, of course the happier we are. Having a head coach that was a tight end and a great tight end at that fact, it helps so much to just kind of grab knowledge from him,” Wright said. “He’s always hands-on with us and helps every single one of us get better every day.”

Having Campbell at their disposal would seem to be a huge boost to the Lions’ tight end room, so it’s nice to see the coach connecting with the players on his roster in such a big way.

This will be a big boost to not only Wright, but some of his other teammates at the position as well.

Wright Feeling More Comfortable With Lions

In terms of his development, it’s easy to see why Wright could be poised for a bigger year. After a season under his belt, the game has slowed down a bit and allowed for him to adjust.

“I’d say it’s just when it comes to comfort. I’s just overall awareness and confidence in your ability and then also just being out there and having experience,” he said. “I got a great bit of experience last year and I think that carries over. Now, there’s a lot of things that maybe I wasn’t used to seeing that now I am. I can kind of play things out and unfold it in my head before they happen.”

Wright feeling more comfortable as well as continuing to work with his coaches is a big part of the story for Detroit’s offense. The team needs depth at the position outside of T.J. Hockenson, so it would be massive if Wright could provide this.

So far, it looks like that could be set up to be the case.

Wright Looks to Build off 2021 Finish

Last year, Wright was not on most scouting reports considering he was more of a blocker in college at Notre Dame with 78 yards and only 1 touchdown to his credit statistically.

Though that was the case, he proved he could be a threat in the pass game as well. Wright showed some impressive hands with the nice grab on the toss from Jared Goff against Minnesota, and would finish with 117 yards and 2 touchdowns last year.

Here’s a look at Wright’s score last year:

Things we love to see: Brock Wright's first career touchdown!#MINvsDET | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/YviR34tRrz — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2021

If Wright can apply the lessons from Campbell and company, it might make him even more dangerous. That would be a boon to the Detroit offense, and a major credit to his teaching-obsessed head coach.

