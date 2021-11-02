Former NFL Player Offers Stark Warning About Dan Campbell’s Emotion

The Detroit Lions have struggled so far in 2021, but a major bright spot thus far for the team has been the cohesiveness with which they have played under their new coaching staff.

Dan Campbell has become a revelation with how he has coached the Lions and the passion he has shown. Earlier this season, Campbell shed some tears after a game, which proved how emotionally invested the coach is in his team. That move earned Campbell a lot of credit in the court of public opinion.

That emotion, however, may not serve the roster well at all in the long run according to a former NFL player. Recently, Solomon Wilcots went on The D.A. Show with Damon Amendolara on CBS Sports and explained that as he sees it, the Lions have to start paying off some of their close games into wins. Otherwise, the emotion will be for nothing in the end.

“It does wear thin. As heartfelt as it is, as original, I think it’s very organic for coach Campbell. Listen, at the end of the day, you’ve got to begin to have execution on the football field. You got to be able to put tams away in critical moments in games,” Wilcots said on the show. “They’ve had it where they have lost a lot of these close games. Now, they’re starting to get blown out by teams like the Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s face it, you would think the Lions and Eagles are more closely aligned in terms of their ability, two first year coaches in he beginning of their programs. Yet, the Eagles hang 44 on them. It was one of their biggest road wins going back to 1981. It was one of those disappointing games. Emotion can only take you so far.”

Emotion has been a common theme of the Lions earlier this season, and it’s interesting to hear an opposite approach about Campbell’s emotion from a player who has been in locker rooms before. Wilcots played for five NFL seasons, so he would know about different coaching styles and what may or may not work.

Right now, he is worried about the sustainability of Campbell’s approach if the wins do not start to come.

Campbell Making Emotion Commonplace During 2021

It’s been a rollercoaster for the Lions this season with their staff. The team has seen the highs and lows encapsulated perfectly by Campbell. After a loss to Minnesota, he was pushed to tears. Following recent blowout losses to Cincinnati and Philadelphia, Campbell was clearly more frustrated, calling out some players for the performances and speaking in more angry tones. It’s clear the coach wears his heart on his sleeve, which could endear him to Lions fans and his team in the short term. In the long term, it will be fascinating to see what happens if the losses continue to pile up on the field.

Will the Lions and fans stick with Campbell or be annoyed by his antics in time? That remains to be seen, but it’s clear the coach is authentic and isn’t going to change for anyone.

Why Campbell’s Emotion Could Be a Good Thing

The Lions have had a losing track record for decades, but as part of that, one thing they may have never had is a coach who cares enough to let losing bother him like this. The Lions have had robotic personalities through the years that spit out platitudes after defeats play out, but Campbell clearly isn’t wired like that. It’s obvious that the coach wants to win in a bad way and is motivated to find wins any way possible for the franchise and the city.

That kind of mindset has been sorely lacking in town for a long time, especially with regards to the football team. The Lions might have a coach in Campbell that understands the frustration and burns to reverse it. That can be important when trying to establish a winning culture with a new team.

Though tears aren’t common for coaches after games, it’s obvious the situation with Campbell is very different. The hope is the Lions can find at least a few wins to validate the coach’s emotional responses so far in 2021.

