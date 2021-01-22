‘A Great One:’ Saints Player Thinks Lions Scored With Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions fans have met their new boss Dan Campbell, and while they know a bit more about him as a person, what kind of coach will he be?

That’s a major question that is circulating on everyone’s mind at this point in time, but a linebacker that knows a bit about Campbell than the average person would be Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints.

Davis recently joined the Pat McAfee Show and explained that he is excited for what Campbell can bring to the mix as a head coach, and he thinks the Lions made a great hire with Campbell.

"He's always on fire, always ready to go. They getting a great one"@demario__davis on #MCDC when he was coaching with the #Saints #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/snZXbYsAFy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2021

Davis said:

“Man they got a great one, they got a great one Many times, Sean had something come up. Dan would have to run the meetings for us. He would always found a way to get us motivated, get us fired up. A guy that’s played the game that knows how to speak the players language, and he’s always on fire, always ready to go. I mean, they’re getting a great one, really they are.”

According to Davis, when Campbell was in charge of the team meetings, he was prepared and a guy who was locked in. On the field during drills, he was almost like another player masquerading as a coach.

“Whenever I saw him out there out front he was always poised, he was always locked in. I know from a position coach (standpoint), because linebackers have to go one-on-one wth the tight ends, he always like he was about to play.”

In other words, what Lions fans saw at the podium, they’re about to get as a head coach. That’s something that they should feel very excited about according to a player that’s worked with him recently.

Jake Long Revealed Similar Dan Campbell Praise

Many will understand that Campbell can bring some interesting intangibles to the mix such as his ability to connect with players. That is just the sentiment that many who know the man are sharing as he ascends to his first non-interim head coaching role in the league.

One player who is sure to know Campbell well and understand all he can bring to the table? Former Michigan Wolverines’ offensive tackle Jake Long. Long played for the Miami Dolphins when Campbell was coaching with the the team starting in 2012. Though he was off the roster quickly after that, Long still knows Campbell as good fit for the Lions.

As Long said on Twitter after the news was revealed that the Lions were hiring Campbell to be the coach, it was an excellent move for Detroit because Campbell is a great coach.

Congrats to Dan Campbell. This is a great hire by the @Lions. He’s a hell of a coach. https://t.co/4rYtAKhAa1 — Jake Long (@JakeLong77) January 20, 2021

Long would know having worked with Campbell and his positions given he was an offensive lineman and Campbell was a tight ends coach. The two spots tend to overlap, so there is a good chance Long has worked with Campbell closely in the time he was with Miami before moving on. That clearly gives him a good idea about what will make the coach a success.

Dan Campbell’s Greatest Strength

Campbell, as this interview and other commentary show, will have an innate ability to connect with the players on his team given his status as a former player and as a trusted assistant. To this end, leadership will be huge a d could be the variable which makes Campbell a big time success for the Lions when all is said and done.

Hearing these excellent reviews from former players should make Lions fans excited for their new boss.

