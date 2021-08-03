Dan Campbell Cheers Detroit: ‘It Can Be a Special Place’

The Detroit Lions have been a sleeping giant in the NFL world for most of their existence, but the team’s new boss Dan Campbell is aiming to change that fact in a big way moving forward.

Campbell has come to Detroit with a hands-on approach toward trying to change the culture, and a big part of that for the coach seems to be embracing where he has landed fully.

During an interview with Brad Galli of WXYZ-TV, Campbell was asked to explain how he is going about trying to change a culture that has suffered for a while. As he said, the biggest key is embracing his surroundings and understanding them as well.

Dan Campbell one-on-one: the Lions head coach knows fans are tired of excuses. He occasionally calls his coaching staff the Avengers (which obviously makes him Thor), and believes in Jared Goff. Oh! And look for @TracyWalkerIII's surprise pic.twitter.com/rINudBi8Tt — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 2, 2021

“I think just like I say, number one was to acknowledge that fact. I understood that. I was here for a brief period of time and I know what the narrative is out there. But being in the community for a period of time, it gets a bad rap. I understood that. But I also know that it can be a special place. I mentioned that, unlike any other, this is one of those you win here and it can become very special. So I just wanted the fans to know that. I’ve tried to get out in the community, tried to do a few things. I waned to make sure I reached out to them and let them know that I get it, you know,” Campbell told Galli.

Perhaps more than any Lions coach before him, Campbell seems to get it. That’s something which could give him the inside track to having success on the field when the time comes to play the games.

Tracy Walker Clowns Campbell During Interview

The Lions have a new mindset this year under Campbell, and nothing continues to prove that more than the coach’s fun-loving demeanor with his players and staff. It’s business in between the lines, but outside the lines, Campbell allows himself and his players to have a little bit of fun. During the same interview with Galli, safety Tracy Walker came up and mocked Campbell. Instead of getting mad, the coach simply had fun with what happened in the moment.

Here’s a look:

As folks on the internet said immediately, this act could prove what a change in culture Campbell and company have ushered in already. In the past, former head coach Matt Patricia may not have allowed such a fun thing to play out in between the lines. Patricia was serious all the time, while Campbell seems to understand the fine line between being serious and having fun.

Campbell Hasn’t Hesitated Hyping Detroit

In a video clip from the Lions’ new Inside the Den series this past offseason, a snippet of Campbell making a visit to a Ford truck plant is shown. Campbell is asked to speak to the workers, and as expected, he doesn’t disappoint whatsoever in terms of landing the message.

Campbell talked a bit about what he hopes to bring to the city and what makes it so special to him, and hit on several of the same awesome notes he referenced over the offseason repeatedly.

Dan Campbell has such passion for Detroit & the fire about this team that we the fans do. I've never seen a coach do this. I love it. LFG 🦁 (Video: @Lions)pic.twitter.com/qX9nAtba2V — Mike Archambeau #OnePride DetroitLionsVsEverybody (@archambeaum3) April 9, 2021

“This is a unique place and anybody who’s an outsider who looks outside in, the first thing they think is what you shouldn’t about Detroit because they don’t know. They don’t know s*** about it. Adversity is just a word, that’s all it is. It’s not something that holds you back. That to me is this community. This is a place you want to raise kids. It’s the place that man, if we ever could create a winner which is why I’m here, excuse my language, f*** the weather, but you’ll want to be here. You build a winner here, people will want to be here,” Campbell said.

The hope is the Lions can build the winner just like Campbell suggests and that folks will flock to the team and the city, and in listening to the coach, it’s not a stretch to say the team has the right motivation in order to get that done.

It’s rare to see a coach who comes to town and embraces the city like Campbell has, but fans have to absolutely love his passion and fire. He speaks like a person who’s been born and raised in town, which helps his overall appeal with fans.

Campbell continues to show he gets it, which is going to help aid in his transition to the league with the team.

