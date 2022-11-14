Dan Campbell Makes Major Request of Lions After Huge Road Victory

The Detroit Lions hadn’t won a game on the road in two years, nor had they won back-to-back games in quite a while. Consider both of those streaks over, ended by the plucky 2022 team.

Detroit’s 31-30 nail-biter win in Chicago supplied the team with some new hope and new momentum, and that was on full display after the team was celebrating in the locker room after putting away the victory.

As Campbell told the players, they were able to do well to get some of the things done they had spoken about wanting to do. As he said, the only thing for the team to do now is move forward with hard work and motivation to try and find even more wins on the schedule.

Just start stacking them. pic.twitter.com/OPxcAkw1l0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 14, 2022

“We talked about getting two in a row, we got two in a row. We talked about a division game, we got a division game. We talked about our first road win in two years, and we got it. All three of ’em man. That’s coming off a big win at home. That’s big man. Just start stacking ’em. We won that one, you win this one. What are we going to do this week? Put the work in and be ready to go. I’m proud of you guys, that’s outstanding. We got a lot to clean up. That’s two. That’s outstanding,” Campbell told the team.

Indeed the game was outstanding, and considering the adversity the Lions have battled, it might be even more outstanding to note in the end. Campbell’s point is a good one, though, in that he wants to see more hard work from the team to hopefully lead to more wins.

Campbell Praises Lions for Stacking Wins, Wants More

As Campbell has said for weeks, the biggest goal for the Lions has to be stacking wins at this point in time, that is to say fighting for more even as the team is able to net victories.

Speaking after the game to the media, Campbell praised the Lions for finding a way to score two wins in a row, giving the team a streak heading into Week 11 of the season to hang their hat on.

“I know this man, that’s two. We talked about you got to get one to get the next one. We got one and then we got the next one. Now, it’s all about going back to work to see if we can stack three in a row together,” Campbell said after the game.

Stacking the wins is a big deal for the Lions, and Campbell wants to see that continue for the team.

Lions’ Second Win Makes Some NFL History

The Lions enjoyed a big week, and not only did their team secure their first road win since 2020, but they also secured their first major fourth quarter comeback in some time as well.

It had been a while since the Lions had erased a 14 point fourth quarter deficit like they did, specifically 1993. The comeback victory erased a major deficit for the first time in 98 games, a fact that Jason Starrett pointed out.

Lions trailed Bears 24-10 entering the 4th qtr and rallied to win 31-30. Per Stathead, it was Detroit’s 1st win after trailing by at least 14 pts entering the 4th qtr since 1993 vs Vikings (Trailed 27-13, won 30-27). The Lions had lost 98 straight such games entering today,” Starrett tweeted.

As far as a rallying point, Campbell now has this moment and this statistic for the team. It’s great to see the Lions make a little history along the way as part of a huge win for the franchise.

Campbell might have no trouble getting the team to hone back in for their next big test on the road with all of this in mind.