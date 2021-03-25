Dan Campbell Quote Could Have Interesting Implications for Micah Parsons

The Detroit Lions have an interesting choice to make in terms of the impending 2021 NFL Draft when it comes to selecting for offense or defense.

Which way will the team go when all is said and done? It’s a complicated question given dramatic needs for the roster at both linebacker and wide receiver. To that end, this coming draft figures to be one of the deepest around at the wideout position but not so much at linebacker.

If Micah Parsons was seen as a generational talent at the linebacker spot, would the Lions take him? The answer to that has been up in the air, but a quote presented by Dan Campbell could shed a bit of light on the fact. Recently, an interesting quote presented by Campbell was referenced by Chris Burke of The Athletic. Within it, he name-drops some successful linebackers as potential foundational pieces.

On Parsons: I mentioned this in a recent article, but when Dan Campbell talked about not reaching on a QB, he said the goal for '21 was to find guys who could be the "core foundation." His examples: Luke Kuechly in Carolina, Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs in Chicago. All LBs. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 25, 2021

Campbell: "How do we build this core foundation of guys that we know are our guys, and in four years we’re going to be paying to stay with us? Paying these guys because they’re the core foundation. … You build this thing properly and more are drawn to stay." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 25, 2021

Could Detroit consider Parsons a piece like this? It’s always possible given some of these quotes. The Lions might be looking for their anchor, and Parsons has already casually been compared to Luke Kuechly in recent months.

Add it all up, and Parsons could be firmly in the mix for the Lions when all is said and done this spring.

Parsons’ Penn State Pro Day Makes Waves

Parsons might be of more interest to many in Detroit than he was leading up to free agency given what he did during his Penn Stat pro day. On the field, Parsons showed some incredible 4.3 speed which was enough to get a lot of attention along the way.

Penn State LB Micah Parsons ran a blazing 4.39 40 yard dash at his pro day. Sheesh.pic.twitter.com/FmkEPLlSuT — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 25, 2021

Would the Lions consider Parsons more due to a fast 40 yard-dash? It’s not likely, but it might be an attribute he has which only helps make him more impressive to the team depending on how much they value speed in a linebacker. Clearly, though, Parsons is the kind of player who can do a lot for a team and he might be working his way up draft boards this spring as a result of this showing.

Parsons’ Stats and Highlights

Parsons figures to be safely in-play for the draft next season within the top 10 when the Lions pick, and the former Penn State linebacker figures to be a player that the team considers strongly thanks to their need not only on defense, but in the spot he plays. In college, Parsons was special, racking up 191 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles. The numbers would have been even better had Parsons not sat out the 2020 season, but it’s clear he is going to be one of the top picks in the draft as these clips show.

Generational LB Talent- Micah Parsons Penn State Career HighlightsMiach Parsons’s career highlights at Penn State All video via ESPN, ABC, FOX, FS1, BTN 2020-12-06T17:57:14Z

Parsons being in the mix to be selected by Detroit at pick seven would not be a surprise, but it will be fascinating to see if it’s offense or defense when all is said and done.

Potentially, Campbell could want a foundational linebacker to get his Detroit career going off on the right foot.

