5 Most Important Takeaways From Dan Campbell’s Press Conference

The Detroit Lions unveiled Dan Campbell as their new boss this past week, and while most wanted to fixate on the most excitable moment from his press conference, there was also some excellent football meat and potatoes for fans to digest and be excited about.

Coming into the job, many didn’t know exactly what Campbell could bring to the mix for the team considering his limited experience and minimal exposure. He was an under-the-radar name during this cycle, but after a rousing introduction to Lions fans, it’s now clear that Campbell is poised to be firmly on everyone’s radar moving forward.

Campbell’s first press conference was lengthy, but looking below the surface, there were plenty of telling elements that fans should be paying attention to and remember after hearing the coach talk.

What were the most important talking points to remember? Here’s a look.

Dan Campbell Knows More Offense Than Fans Think

Coming to Detroit given his overall lack of experience, many might have been concerned about Campbell because he wasn’t an offensive coordinator. An interesting moment in the press conference came when Campbell explained that he wants to find a way to exploit matchups and weaknesses and will constantly look to evolve his offense from the run-heavy philosophy many have tried to link him with. Campbell referenced putting D’Andre Swift in the slot, which would be a move not unlike what New Orleans does with Alvin Kamara. He spoke about evolving and understanding what it takes on offense to win will be the goal rather than a single rigid philosophy. Campbell got pigeonholed as a football neanderthal early after his hire by many, but he might surprise most folks with his chops. That was a breath of fresh air.

Dan Campbell Told the Truth About the Lions’ Defense

It can be easy as a coach to keep things buttoned up as it relates to roster specifics about a team. Campbell, though, was refreshingly honest and didn’t mince words about what he believes needs to happen for the Lions. He said that while there are pieces to like throughout the roster, Detroit’s defense is going to take more of a retool than the offense. Honesty might not be much, but other regimes have given fans word-vomit while saying nothing of substance. Campbell knows the defense needs help, and he thinks he has a plan to help deliver it. That’s refreshing to hear early in a tenure, because Detroit’s defense has been beyond bad. Campbell certainly didn’t talk up a bad situation on the first day, which is always appreciated.

Dan Campbell Embraces Detroit and Being a Lion

All body part references aside, it was great to hear someone come to the podium and express direct and passionate thoughts about the city having been a part of it before. With other coaches, talking about the blue-collar mindset and expressing love for the people of a city would be mere lip service. Campbell actually played with the Lions, so he knows a thing or two about Detroit and seems to genuinely love the place. For him to love it and have that respect for the city and the team can only help him as he transitions to a new job. It’s not as if Campbell doesn’t understand what the Lions need to do and where they have been, so he already has a major advantage over most of his predecessors that he can use to hit the ground running and build an ideal culture.

Ego Will Have No Place Within the Lions’ Locker Room

Whether it was Brad Holmes, Campbell or even Chris Spielman from before these hirings were revealed, it’s clear that the Lions are making culture a huge focus. That’s obviously by design with the team considering the epic failure of the last administration. Campbell talked about being a servant and looking to help, much like Holmes and Spielman did. In a culture of inclusivity where others look to help at every turn, great things can be accomplished. There is absolutely no ego from the new coach, who clearly feels as if communication will be paramount at all levels of his organization. Campbell even admitted he wants to disagree and communicate with his new general manager and those on his staff from time to time. It’s a great way to build a foundation for a new locker room, and given what played out in Detroit lately, it might be fundamental to setting up the team’s future success.

Dan Campbell Should Attract Talent

Whether it’s in terms of the coaches or players, it’s clear that Campbell’s bright and engaging personality is going to be one that folks will gravitate towards naturally. Many fans are already on Campbell’s side after a single day on the job, so just imagine what this could mean for the locker room and staff. After the team made the move to hire him, rumors circulated that Campbell could attract serious coaching additions to Detroit. Aaron Glenn proved that point within hours of the hire when he jumped to coach the team’s defense, and the Lions could be working on a big-name offensive coordinator with some cache as well. Will this translate in free agency come March? Players seem to love Campbell and respond to him, so the Lions could soon become a destination again for more than just New England castoffs once Campbell gets things going in his image and him and Brad Holmes can formulate a roster plan.

