Dan Campbell Details Why D’Andre Swift Could Get Even Better for Lions

The Detroit Lions have watched as D’Andre Swift has grown into a solid player in 2021 with regards to both the run and the pass, but even though the running back has been good, he could grow even more in the future.

That’s according to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who seems to be very bullish on the type of career that Swift can have in Detroit. In Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Swift was the most impressive part of a dangerous Detroit rushing attack with 130 yards on the ground.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

The scary part? The day could have been even better according to Campbell, and that’s something the coach was quick to point out when speaking to the media this week. Speaking on Thursday, November 17, Campbell was asked about Swift, and gave him a pretty telling shout-out in terms of what he can be in the future even as good as he has looked during 2021.

“He’s a second-year player who didn’t play very much last year. He’s still learning. He’ll be the first to tell you,” Campbell told the media. “There’s runs on that tape where there’s so much meat on the bone that’s left, he could have had even more than he had and he knows that. But yet the growth that you saw in his vision and being able to read these plays and then do what he does once he’s able to break a tackle or get in space, that’s all him.”

Swift has succeeded statistically in a big way this season, with 839 total yards and 5 touchdowns to his credit. In spite of these solid numbers, it seems that Swift has left more on the field just as Campbell hinted. In the future, he should be able to turn some of those plays into bigger gains. That could serve to make him even more dangerous on the field.

Swift Established New Career Highs Week 10

Fans may have noticed Swift had an extra pep in his step during the game. He seemed to attack the hole harder and tougher, and even had an impressive hurdle he made during the game on a run which seemed to indicate he was running a bit more motivated.

Even though that was the case, Swift told the media after the game on November 14 that he tries to pack the same tough punch whenever he gets his number called.





Play



Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Season Week 10 Postgame Show Watch the postgame show following the Detroit Lions Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Nov. 14, 2021 featuring: 🔹Postgame analysis with Dannie Rogers and Lomas Brown 🔹Live press conferences 🔹Look around the league 🔹Play of the game Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date… 2021-11-14T22:55:19Z

“That’s how I try to run any time I touch the ball. I try not to let one person take me down, Swift explained after the game.

With a career high in both carries (30) and yards (130), Swift admitted to a little extra pain, even if he was trying to dish it out first and foremost.

“I never had 30 (carries). I am a little sore, but I’ll be alright,” Swift joked afterward.

Swift looked comfortable in his role as a lead dog for the Detroit offense, even as those around him managed to shine brightly as well, which is the best news for the team.

Swift’s Career Stats & Highlights

Coming into the league as a rookie in 2020, Swift saw has seen the ball plenty with the Lions did a nice job to deliver for the most part when his number has been called. 878 yards and 10 touchdowns was a solid opening statement to the career for Swift, and if anything, he has proven he can be elusive and be the lead dog for the team’s backfield situation moving forward. Here’s some highlights from last year:





Play



2020 D'Andre Swift Highlights Watch highlights from D'Andre Swift's rookie season. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2021-01-14T12:17:08Z

This season, Swift has managed to look even more lethal as a guy who can catch passes and run with the ball, making him one of the most effective dual-threat running backs the league has seen. If the team can continue to feed him the ball in multiple situations, that will only help his development for the team.

READ NEXT: D’Andre Swift Showers Lions Running Backs With Love