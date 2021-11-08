Dan Campbell Gives Final Word on Lions’ Decision With Odell Beckham Jr.

The Detroit Lions have waiver wire priority, but they aren’t prepared to use it, at least in the case of veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

After a few days of watching to see how things would play out, the Lions have made their minds up on Beckham Jr., and they are not going to be making a play for the wide receiver when he hits the waiver wire on Tuesday, November 9. Despite having first dibs, the Lions will be passing on Beckham Jr.

Speaking to the media on Monday, November 8, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked directly if his team would be involved in adding Beckham Jr. His answer was a very succinct no.

“Will you guys be in the market for Odell Beckham?” Lions coach Dan Campbell: “Uh, no.” Detroit has first priority in the waiver order. pic.twitter.com/Qez8AnmiTX — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 8, 2021

Perhaps not surprisingly, the Lions elected not to take the gamble on Beckham Jr. in spite of their glaring need at wide receiver. The team is dinged-up at the position, and had been rumored to be hunting for an addition on the open market in recent weeks. Still, Beckham Jr. might not be the right man at the right time for the Lions, which was the reason Campbell had no problem answering the question about him very quickly.

Why Lions Likely Passed on Claiming Beckham Jr.

The Lions, as mentioned before, have an intense need at wideout. So why would they pass on a veteran talent like Beckham Jr.? It’s likely all about timing. The Lions aren’t ready to contend during the 2021 season, and may not be in 2022, either. That isn’t something that will fit a player like Beckham Jr., who was already rumored to only desire a contender to play for last week, which ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed through sources over the weekend.

Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr. wants to join a postseason contender for the remainder of this season, sources say.https://t.co/izp3apLUWM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021

It’s clear the Lions and Beckham Jr., in spite of the numerous good reasons for a match, simply won’t be in the end. Likely, that has as much to do with timing between the sides than anything else. The Lions will have to go back to the drawing board to find a way to get their anemic offense off the ground.

Beckham Jr.’s Stats & Highlights

A deal for Beckham Jr. could have made plenty of sense for the Lions, considering they might need a veteran player to help them in picking up the slack. Beckham has been solid for the most part in his career given the fact he has 7,062 receiving yards and 51 touchdowns in his career. This season has not gone well for Beckham in Cleveland, given he has collected just 232 total yards, which is a small total. Beckham has had to deal with injuries and other problems which have slowed him down in Cleveland.

Here's a look at the highlights:









Odell Beckham Jr. FULL 2020 Highlights

Beckham Jr. can still bring it on the field, but after hearing what Campbell had to say, it won’t be in Detroit when all is said and done after all.

