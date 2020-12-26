D’Andre Swift Shows Why He’s Lone Bright Spot for Lions’ Offense

The Detroit Lions don’t look to have much to feel good about in terms of their future, but one spot they should at least have some confidence is at running back.

Even as the team is playing out the string in a lost season, Swift continues to show signs of a player who will be a major piece for the team in the future. Last week, he scored a pair of touchdowns and this week, Swift had a nice highlight to his credit that showed his major skills.

Swift ran the ball early in the game and cut on a dime for a very nice play. It’s not a stretch to say the run was Detroit’s lone highlight from what became a lost and ugly afternoon.

D’Andre Swift breaking ankles early 👀

pic.twitter.com/bDCKtqpLns — PFF (@PFF) December 26, 2020

While Swift didn’t have the big game that many have come to expect statistically, he still showed he is more than capable of being a running back that carries the load and has a good future to rely on given his array of moves.

There will be lots of negativity about the Lions in the coming days and deservedly so, but Swift is at least one reason for fans to feel positive.

D’Andre Swift 2020 Stats

Coming into the league as a rookie, Swift has seen the ball plenty with the Lions and he has done a nice job to deliver for the most part when his number has been called. 422 yards and 7 touchdowns have been a nice start to the career for Swift, and if anything, he has proven he can be elusive and be the lead dog for the team’s backfield situation moving forward.

D’Andre Swift’s Bloodlines Prepare Him for Success

Arguably the best runner on the board in the last draft and a player who many figured would go off the board with a first-round pick, Swift is a hard charging back out of Georgia who was tough in his career playing in the SEC. With 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career, there is little doubting how well Swift would do at toting the rock and fitting in well within Detroit’s backfield situation.

Swift coming from the SEC will be huge for him in terms of being able to fit in seamlessly to the team. Georgia has put a lot of great runners into the league lately, and the hope for Swift is that he can join the squad and become the next runner that follows in the footsteps of players like Todd Gurley, Sony Michel and Nick Chubb. All of them have become great, and Swift could be next in due time. He could help Detroit’s ground game over the top in the process.

If the Lions build things right with their next coaching staff and general manager, it would not be a shock to see Swift leading the charge for the team in the backfield and becoming a star. It’s been clear all along he has the talent to do so, and he continues to prove it even as his team flounders on the field.

